Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC?

Downtown Heroes FC, a club now in its fourth year, brings a fresh air to the competition with its focus on nurturing young homegrown talent.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 10:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spectators watch the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
Spectators watch the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Spectators watch the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Downtown Heroes of Srinagar in the opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Saturday.

Downtown Heroes FC, a club now in its fourth year, brings a fresh air to the competition with its focus on nurturing young homegrown talent. Despite a relatively brief history, the club made its Durand Cup debut last season and participated in the 2022-23 I-League Division 2.

Mohun Bagan enters the tournament as reigning champion, buoyant after clinching the ISL Shield last season. Under the guidance of head coach Jose Francisco Molina, it aims to build on its success with a strengthened squad that includes notable international signings like Jamie Maclaren, Greg Stewart, Alberto Rodriguez, and Tom Aldred.

(With PTI inputs)

When and where will Mohun Bagan vs Downtown Heroes kick off?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC match in the Durand Cup 2024 will kick off at 6 pm IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Downtown Heroes LIVE?

You can watch Mohun Bagan vs Downtown Heroes LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports Network’s Sony Sports 2 channel, and the LIVE stream on the Sony LIV platform. Moreover, you can follow Sportstar for all the LIVE updates from the match.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

