Who is Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal’s head coach after Carles Cuadrat?

East Bengal confirmed Oscar Bruzon as its head coach on Tuesday as the Spaniard will take the reins of the club that is languishing at the bottom of the Indian Super League points table.

This appointment comes after Bruzon’s compatriot Carles Cuadrat mutually parted ways with the Kolkata club after the side got off to a horrendous start to the ISL season under him - three consecutive defeats.

The coach comes into this job with a wealth of experience, particularly in Bangladesh. Moreover, he’s no stranger to Indian football. He took charge of Sporting Clube de Goa in 2012, leading them to the 2013-14 Goa Professional League title. He also served as Mumbai City FC’s Assistant Coach in the 2015- 16 ISL and Mumbai FC’s Head Coach in the 2017 I-League.

He then led Bashundhara Kings to numerous domestic titles, making him the most successful coach in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League (94 wins in 114 matches, with a 2.59 points per match ratio).

During this period (2018 to 2024), he lost only seven matches while drawing 13. Under Bruzón’s reign, the Kings won five consecutive Bangladesh Premier League, three Independence Cup and three Federation Cup titles.

Besides, in the Bangladesh Premier League, Bashundhara Kings scored 277 goals while conceding only 80 in 114 matches during Bruzón’s time.

Bruzón was also appointed as Bangladesh’s interim Head Coach in 2021.

Bruzón also boasts an impressive record in AFC continental competitions, having won 11 out of his 19 AFC Cup games and accumulated 36 points whilst managing Maldives’ New Radiant FC and Bashundhara Kings. He defeated two ISL clubs in last season’s AFC Cup, whilst narrowly missing out on the knockout stages of the tournament.

Having represented Gran Peña, Celta B, Universidad LP and Pontevedra CF as a winger and central midfielder, Bruzón started his managerial career with the youth teams of Areosa and Celta de Vigo.

Bruzón also had a successful spell at Maldives’ New Radiant SC, guiding them to the Dhivehi Premier League, the Maldives FA Cup, the President’s Cup and the Maldivian FA Charity Shield during his first season.