MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who is Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal’s head coach after Carles Cuadrat?

Having represented Gran Peña, Celta B, Universidad LP and Pontevedra CF as a winger and central midfielder, Bruzón started his managerial career with the youth teams of Areosa and Celta de Vigo.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 22:14 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Oscar Bruzon (in picture) comes into East Bengal after his compatriot Carles Cuadrat mutually parted ways with the Kolkata club after the side got off to its worst-ever start to an ISL season - four consecutive defeats.
Oscar Bruzon (in picture) comes into East Bengal after his compatriot Carles Cuadrat mutually parted ways with the Kolkata club after the side got off to its worst-ever start to an ISL season - four consecutive defeats. | Photo Credit: East Bengal
infoIcon

Oscar Bruzon (in picture) comes into East Bengal after his compatriot Carles Cuadrat mutually parted ways with the Kolkata club after the side got off to its worst-ever start to an ISL season - four consecutive defeats. | Photo Credit: East Bengal

East Bengal confirmed Oscar Bruzon as its head coach on Tuesday as the Spaniard will take the reins of the club that is languishing at the bottom of the Indian Super League points table.

This appointment comes after Bruzon’s compatriot Carles Cuadrat mutually parted ways with the Kolkata club after the side got off to a horrendous start to the ISL season under him - three consecutive defeats.

The coach comes into this job with a wealth of experience, particularly in Bangladesh. Moreover, he’s no stranger to Indian football. He took charge of Sporting Clube de Goa in 2012, leading them to the 2013-14 Goa Professional League title. He also served as Mumbai City FC’s Assistant Coach in the 2015- 16 ISL and Mumbai FC’s Head Coach in the 2017 I-League.

He then led Bashundhara Kings to numerous domestic titles, making him the most successful coach in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League (94 wins in 114 matches, with a 2.59 points per match ratio).

During this period (2018 to 2024), he lost only seven matches while drawing 13. Under Bruzón’s reign, the Kings won five consecutive Bangladesh Premier League, three Independence Cup and three Federation Cup titles.

Besides, in the Bangladesh Premier League, Bashundhara Kings scored 277 goals while conceding only 80 in 114 matches during Bruzón’s time.

Bruzón was also appointed as Bangladesh’s interim Head Coach in 2021.

Bruzón also boasts an impressive record in AFC continental competitions, having won 11 out of his 19 AFC Cup games and accumulated 36 points whilst managing Maldives’ New Radiant FC and Bashundhara Kings. He defeated two ISL clubs in last season’s AFC Cup, whilst narrowly missing out on the knockout stages of the tournament.

Having represented Gran Peña, Celta B, Universidad LP and Pontevedra CF as a winger and central midfielder, Bruzón started his managerial career with the youth teams of Areosa and Celta de Vigo.

Bruzón also had a successful spell at Maldives’ New Radiant SC, guiding them to the Dhivehi Premier League, the Maldives FA Cup, the President’s Cup and the Maldivian FA Charity Shield during his first season. 

Oscar Bruzon’s managerial career in numbers
Clubs coached
Sporting Club de Goa, Mumbai FC, Basundhara Kings, New Radiant
Titles won
Bangladesh Premier League (x5)
Independence Cup (x3)
Federation Cup (x3)
Dhivehi Premier League (x1)
Maldives FA Cup (x1)
President’s Cup (x1)
Maldivian FA Charity Shield (x1)

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Schutt, Sutherland trigger collapse; NZ-W 82/9 (17.3) in 149 chase vs AUS-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who is Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal’s head coach after Carles Cuadrat?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arctic Open 2024: Malvika Bansod stuns World No 23 Sung to enter pre-quarters
    PTI
  4. Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney charged after red card in win over Blackburn
    Reuters
  5. V.V.S. Laxman on marshalling India’s tail-end and Chepauk memories
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Who is Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal’s head coach after Carles Cuadrat?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Oscar Bruzon appointed East Bengal head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. After disastrous debut, Odisha FC aims to open account in AFC Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan eyeing legal route to challenge its withdrawal from AFC Champions League 2
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Mohun Bagan SG considered withdrawn from ACL 2 after refusing to travel to Iran: AFC
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Schutt, Sutherland trigger collapse; NZ-W 82/9 (17.3) in 149 chase vs AUS-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who is Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal’s head coach after Carles Cuadrat?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arctic Open 2024: Malvika Bansod stuns World No 23 Sung to enter pre-quarters
    PTI
  4. Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney charged after red card in win over Blackburn
    Reuters
  5. V.V.S. Laxman on marshalling India’s tail-end and Chepauk memories
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment