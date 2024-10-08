MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

After disastrous debut, Odisha FC aims to open account in AFC Women’s Champions League

Local team Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC come into this fixture with momentum after a strong second-half display saw it defeat Chinese Taipei’s Taichung Blue Whale 3-1 on Sunday.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 19:19 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC defender Arifa Zaheer (left) and head coach Crispin Chhetri attended the pre-match press conference ahead of the side’s group stage fixture against Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC in the AFC Women’s Champions League.
Odisha FC defender Arifa Zaheer (left) and head coach Crispin Chhetri attended the pre-match press conference ahead of the side’s group stage fixture against Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC in the AFC Women’s Champions League. | Photo Credit: Odisha FC
infoIcon

Odisha FC defender Arifa Zaheer (left) and head coach Crispin Chhetri attended the pre-match press conference ahead of the side’s group stage fixture against Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC in the AFC Women’s Champions League. | Photo Credit: Odisha FC

It wasn’t the ideal debut for the Odisha FC Women’s team in the AFC Women’s Champions League after the side was handed a 0-17 thrashing by Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds on Sunday.

The Indian outfit would hope to regroup well and fast ahead of its second group stage fixture against host Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC on Wednesday at the Thong Nhat Stadium.

Skipper and goalkeeper Shreya Hooda was one of the few bright spots in that Odisha side which faced its Japanese counterparts. She made several vital saves to keep the game from getting even further out of hand.

READ MORE | Odisha FC hammered 0-17 by Urawa Reds Diamonds in AFC Champions League debut

Local team Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC come into this fixture with momentum after a strong second-half display saw it defeat Chinese Taipei’s Taichung Blue Whale 3-1 on Sunday.

“I know the last match was tough, not just for the players but also for the coaching staff, the entire team, and our country. I take full responsibility for the result. But I believe we are growing as a football nation,” said Odisha FC head coach Crispin Chettri at the pre-match press conference. “There were things in the last game that didn’t go our way, like our lack of attacking intent, but we’ve learned from that experience. We’re coming into this match with a fresh mindset and ready to take on the local team, Ho Chi Minh City, with renewed determination.”

Defender Arifa Zaheer was also present at the press conference. “We are obviously unhappy with the result from the last match, but we fought hard and gave it our all. The most important thing is that we’ve learned from that game. Now, we are fully focused on this match and will do everything we can to secure the three points.”

When and where to watch Odisha FC vs Ho Chi Minh City match in AFC Women’s Champions League?

The match kicks off at 5:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 9, and will be live streamed on the FanCode platform.

Related Topics

Odisha FC Women /

AFC Women's Champions League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. After disastrous debut, Odisha FC aims to open account in AFC Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISSF World Cup Final 2024: India to field largest contingent with 23 shooters
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. WSL 2024-25: ACL blow for Liverpool as Lundgaard goes under the knife
    Reuters
  4. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS wins toss, to bat first vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Riding on World Cup glory, Arshdeep hopes to give best in all formats
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. After disastrous debut, Odisha FC aims to open account in AFC Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan eyeing legal route to challenge its withdrawal from AFC Champions League 2
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Mohun Bagan SG considered withdrawn from ACL 2 after refusing to travel to Iran: AFC
    PTI
  4. Anirudh Thapa misses out as India names squad for Vietnam friendly
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan to not release Sahal Abdul Samad for India’s friendly vs Vietnam, confirms MBSG coach Jose Molina
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. After disastrous debut, Odisha FC aims to open account in AFC Women’s Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISSF World Cup Final 2024: India to field largest contingent with 23 shooters
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. WSL 2024-25: ACL blow for Liverpool as Lundgaard goes under the knife
    Reuters
  4. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS wins toss, to bat first vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Riding on World Cup glory, Arshdeep hopes to give best in all formats
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment