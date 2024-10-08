After disastrous debut, Odisha FC aims to open account in AFC Women’s Champions League

It wasn’t the ideal debut for the Odisha FC Women’s team in the AFC Women’s Champions League after the side was handed a 0-17 thrashing by Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds on Sunday.

The Indian outfit would hope to regroup well and fast ahead of its second group stage fixture against host Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC on Wednesday at the Thong Nhat Stadium.

Skipper and goalkeeper Shreya Hooda was one of the few bright spots in that Odisha side which faced its Japanese counterparts. She made several vital saves to keep the game from getting even further out of hand.

Local team Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC come into this fixture with momentum after a strong second-half display saw it defeat Chinese Taipei’s Taichung Blue Whale 3-1 on Sunday.

“I know the last match was tough, not just for the players but also for the coaching staff, the entire team, and our country. I take full responsibility for the result. But I believe we are growing as a football nation,” said Odisha FC head coach Crispin Chettri at the pre-match press conference. “There were things in the last game that didn’t go our way, like our lack of attacking intent, but we’ve learned from that experience. We’re coming into this match with a fresh mindset and ready to take on the local team, Ho Chi Minh City, with renewed determination.”

Defender Arifa Zaheer was also present at the press conference. “We are obviously unhappy with the result from the last match, but we fought hard and gave it our all. The most important thing is that we’ve learned from that game. Now, we are fully focused on this match and will do everything we can to secure the three points.”

When and where to watch Odisha FC vs Ho Chi Minh City match in AFC Women’s Champions League?

The match kicks off at 5:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 9, and will be live streamed on the FanCode platform.