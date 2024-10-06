Mohun Bagan to not release Sahal Abdul Samad for India’s friendly vs Vietnam, confirms MBSG coach Jose Molina

Mohun Bagan Super Giant coach Jose Molina, on Saturday, confirmed that Sahal Abdul Samad will not be released by the club for India’s one-off friendly match against Vietnam on October 12.

Speaking after his side’s 3-0 win against Mohammedan Sporting, Molina said that the Sahal is still recovering from an injury which ruled him out of the derby.

The 27-year-old has played 38 times for India since his debut in 2019, scoring three goals and assisting two during that period.

India will play the match at the Thiên Trường Stadium in Nam Định and it will be designated as an official friendly, with points counting towards the FIFA Rankings.

As per the original schedule, India was supposed to play Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12, before Lebanon announced on Friday that it was withdrawing from the tri-nation friendly tournament.

India will assemble in Kolkata on October 5 and have a training session on October 6. Manolo Márquez and his squad will travel to Vietnam on October 7, where it will continue its training.