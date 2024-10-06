MagazineBuy Print

Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner rallies past Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach 4th round

Sinner will next play either No. 16-ranked Ben Shelton, who beat the Italian here last year, or Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 17:14 IST , SHANGHAI - 1 MIN READ

AP
Jannik Sinner in action during the men’s singles 3rd Round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina.
Jannik Sinner in action during the men’s singles 3rd Round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina. | Photo Credit: ZHE JI/Getty Images
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner in action during the men’s singles 3rd Round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina. | Photo Credit: ZHE JI/Getty Images

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner overcame a one set deficit to rally to a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 win against Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

A night after winning his 250th career match with a straight-sets victory, the 23-year-old Italian faced a much sterner third-round examination against the No. 37-ranked Argentine under the roof inside Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena that hosted play due to rain.

Sinner will next play either No. 16-ranked Ben Shelton, who beat the Italian here last year, or Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain.

ALSO READ | Angry Medvedev battles back to reach last 16

Etcheverry produced the shot of the night with a stunning drop volley to bring up set point in the first set tiebreak, which he converted to take the lead.

Sinner began to better find his range in the second and after trading breaks midway through the set, the Italian found another opportunity to level the match.

The momentum was all with Sinner in the third as he broke Etcheverry twice more to advance in 2 hours, 39 minutes.

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who won the China Open on Wednesday for his fourth title of the year, plays his third round match against Chinese player, Wu Yibing.

