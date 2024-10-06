MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wuhan Open: Sabalenka targets world number one spot

Sabalenka is the top seed at Wuhan in the absence of Swiatek, who withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament after announcing her split with her coach of three years, Tomasz Wiktorowski.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 17:13 IST , Wuhan, China - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed at Wuhan in the absence of Iga Swiatek, who withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament.
Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed at Wuhan in the absence of Iga Swiatek, who withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed at Wuhan in the absence of Iga Swiatek, who withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka has set her sights on reclaiming the world number one spot and can close the gap on Iga Swiatek with a good run at the Wuhan Open, which is returning on Monday after a five-year absence.

Sabalenka is the top seed at Wuhan in the absence of Swiatek, who withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament after announcing her split with her coach of three years, Tomasz Wiktorowski.

Sabalenka, who was upset in the quarterfinals in Beijing last week by Karolina Muchova to end a 15-match win streak, can become the first three-time winner at Wuhan.

But Sabalenka said on Sunday in Wuhan that she cannot afford to put pressure on herself.

READ | Shanghai Masters: Angry Medvedev battles back to reach last 16

“Of course this is something I really want to do (become number one), it is one of my goals,” said the Belarusian, who won the Australian and US Opens this year.

“But I learned in the past that if you focus on the rankings and defending points and all that kind of pressure, things can easily go wrong.

“So I prefer to focus on myself and when I’m on court I just try to bring my best tennis and fight for every point.

“If I’ll be able to bring my best tennis I know that I can become world number one.”

The Wuhan Open is back on the WTA calendar for the first time since 2019, before the Covid pandemic.

The 56-player main draw begins on Monday featuring seven of the world’s top 10.

Sabalenka clinched back-to-back Wuhan titles in 2018 and 2019.

She has a bye into the second round and will begin her quest for a hat-trick against Filipina wildcard Alexandra Eala or Czech top-40 player Katerina Siniakova.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been here and I remember the first time winning Wuhan was a very special moment,” said Sabalenka.

“Winning it two times in a row, that was very special. I was really sad that I couldn’t come back the following year.

“And now coming back, everything feels like home and I have really beautiful memories from the past. I really hope I can replicate my result from 2019.”

Sabalenka, who claimed a third career Grand Slam title at the US Open last month, is just over 1,000 points behind Swiatek in the rankings.

The battle to be on the summit at the year-end is likely to go down to the wire at the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh next month.

Related Topics

Aryna Sabalenka /

Iga Swiatek /

Wuhan Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner rallies past Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach 4th round
    AP
  2. IND vs BAN Live Score, 1st T20I: India eyes strong start to series against Bangladesh; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wuhan Open: Sabalenka targets world number one spot
    AFP
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK-W 97/7 (19); Asha removes Fatima; Tuba falls for nought
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shanghai Masters: Angry Medvedev battles back to reach last 16
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner rallies past Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach 4th round
    AP
  2. Wuhan Open: Sabalenka targets world number one spot
    AFP
  3. Shanghai Masters: Angry Medvedev battles back to reach last 16
    AFP
  4. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic, Zverev through to third round
    AFP
  5. Rethin Pranav and Vaidehi Chaudhari win National tennis championship
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner rallies past Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach 4th round
    AP
  2. IND vs BAN Live Score, 1st T20I: India eyes strong start to series against Bangladesh; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wuhan Open: Sabalenka targets world number one spot
    AFP
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK-W 97/7 (19); Asha removes Fatima; Tuba falls for nought
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shanghai Masters: Angry Medvedev battles back to reach last 16
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment