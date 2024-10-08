Oscar Bruzon appointed East Bengal head coach

East Bengal appointed Oscar Bruzon as its new head coach, succeeding compatriot Carles Cuadrat, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Tuesday.

Bruzon returns to the ISL after nine years, with his previous such stint being Mumbai City’s assistant manager to Nicolas Anelka. His last coaching job was with Bangladesh’s top-flight side Bashundhara Kings, with which he parted ways in July 2024.

East Bengal’s previous coach Cuadrat, who helped the Red-and-Gold Brigade win its first trophy in 12 years, the Kalinga Super Cup, resigned on September 30 after a string of poor results.

The club lost five consecutive games for the first time, including one in the AFC Champions League 2 playoff.

Sportstar understands that the club was under a lot of pressure from the fans after the away loss against Kerala Blasters, which peaked after a 2-3 drubbing at home to FC Goa – East Bengal’s last game with Cuadrat as coach.

The club turned to multiple managers with prior experience in the league but the management chose to go with Bruzon over former Bengaluru FC head coach Albert Roca, who is also currently working as a technical consultant with the Blues.

The Spaniard comes in with experience in proven experience in the top divisions of Bangladesh and Maldives, winning seven trophies with Kings and four with Maldivian New Radiant.

Under Bruzon, the Kings became a giant in the Bangladesh Premier League, winning four consecutive titles which worked in favour of the 47-year-old.

“As we are currently in the middle of our Indian domestic season, we are already working to implement the best and most suitable training processes and tactical formations in order to help our players reach their peak form and instil a winning mentality to win as many games as possible,” Bruzon was quoted in a media release by the club.

Bruzon’s appointment comes at a time when East Bengal is at the bottom of the league and has failed to turn the tide under assistant coach Bino George, losing 0-2 to Jamshedpur on October 5.

And it will have a mountain to climb as its next match is against defending league champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which thrashed Mohammedan Sporting 3-0 in 36 minutes in the first Kolkata derby of ISL.

The last time a team coached by Bruzon faced Mohun Bagan, it remained unbeaten over two games, winning and drawing one each, in the AFC Cup last season. A struggling East Bengal side will expect more of the same from him on his return to India.