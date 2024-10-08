Jasprit Bumrah’s slower ball and Akash Deep’s seam movement: A statistical deep-dive to understand their effectiveness

In the recent series against Bangladesh, Indian pacers managed to match their spin counterparts for only the second time in a home Test series by taking an equal number of wickets — 20 each. This feat highlighted a dynamic and effective strategy from the Indian fast-bowling unit. The charge was led by Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed 11 wickets, and he was ably supported by Akash Deep, who contributed with some crucial spells to end with five wickets.

Their success can be attributed to a mix of skill sets that combined the unorthodox with the fundamental. Bumrah’s deceptive slower balls and Akash’s relentless use of seam movement showcased a modern blend of fast bowling that leverages both innovation and tradition, allowing them to effectively navigate conditions that have historically been more favourable to spinners.

Bumrah’s unconventional approach

Bumrah has become a household name due to his unique bowling action and his ability to adapt to different formats. Mushfiqur Rahim, a veteran Bangladeshi batter known for his competence against spin, found himself on the receiving end of a rare and unexpected delivery from Bumrah. On the fifth day of the second Test, Bumrah unleashed a 125 kmph off-cutter that confounded Mushfiqur. The ball, delivered from over the wicket, veered in sharply and shattered his stumps, ending Bangladesh’s second innings right before Lunch. This wasn’t just a well-executed delivery but a testament to Bumrah’s clever use of timing and variation.

Bumrah’s penchant for using his slower deliveries towards the end of an over has become a tactical hallmark. Nearly half of his slower balls/off-cutters in Test matches are bowled on the fifth or sixth delivery of the over, which has caught many batters off guard. Five of his 11 Test wickets from such deliveries have come in the final ball of the over.

Bumrah’s method is similar to a boxer setting up a powerful right hook by first working his opponent with consistent jabs. He frequently bowls tight lines and lengths throughout the over, creating a rhythm that the batter becomes accustomed to. Then, just as he starts to settle, Bumrah unfurls his slower ball, turning the expected into the unexpected.

One of the most memorable instances of this tactic was against Shaun Marsh in the 2018 Melbourne Test. Bumrah had Marsh anticipating another length ball or outswinger. Instead, the Australian left-hander was surprised by a cunning off-cutter that swerved in, trapping him plumb in front of the stumps. Such moments underline Bumrah’s ability to innovate, incorporating elements like the off-cutter that are typically more prevalent in limited-overs cricket, into the longer format.

Bumrah’s mastery of the off-cutter stems from his extensive experience in T20s, where he has refined this skill under conditions that demand precision and minimal margin for error. The added wrist snap he applies to his slower deliveries increases revolutions on the ball, making it dip abruptly and swerve after pitching. This technique not only creates unpredictability but also amplifies the difficulty for the batter.

From 2018 to 2023, Bumrah’s use of slower deliveries in Tests was sporadic. However, 2024 marked a significant shift. This year, Bumrah has bowled an average of 8.71 slower balls per Test, compared to just 1.64 in previous years. This heightened reliance on variations has also translated into wickets, with six out of his 11 slower-ball dismissals coming this year alone — four against England and two against Bangladesh.

India’s home conditions, often favourable to spinners, seem to have influenced this change in Bumrah’s approach. With the team relying on him to spearhead the attack, he has leveraged his slower variations as a means to disrupt the opposition and pick up crucial wickets.

Akash’s fundamentals and seam movement

Akash Deep’s unique wrist action and wobbled seam add an extra challenge for batters, as they have to guess whether the ball will straighten, seam away, or nip back in. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

On the first morning of the Chennai Test, Akash ran in from around the wicket, delivering only his seventh ball of the day as the first-change bowler. Despite the ball being eight overs old, it still offered some movement. Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan had already faced three of Akash’s deliveries, which tested the outside edge, but this time, Akash cocked his wrists, angled the seam into Zakir, and the wobbling ball held its line. With a front press, Zakir played straight but missed, and the ball crashed into the middle stump. Off the very next ball, Mominul Haque suffered the same fate.