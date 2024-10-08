MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nick Kyrgios on trying doubles with Jannik Sinner: I only play with clean players

Sinner was found by an independent tribunal of the International Tennis Integrity Agency to bear no fault or negligence, having twice tested positive for clostebol, and escaped without a ban. WADA has appealed against the decision. 

Published : Oct 08, 2024 09:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios.
FILE PHOTO: Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Nick Kyrgios took a dig at World No. 1 Jannik Sinner on social media on Monday in relation to the Italian’s ongoing doping case.

When asked by an Instagram user whether he would try playing doubles with the 23-year-old Sinner, Krygios said, “I only play with clean players.”

Australian Open champion Sinner was found by an independent tribunal of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) to bear no fault or negligence, having twice tested positive for clostebol, a prohibited substance, in March 2024. 

Less than a month after ITIA revealed the details of the case, Sinner also clinched the US Open title.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency lodged an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on September 26, seeking a two-year ban for Sinner.

When the news of Sinner’s positive tests came out, Krygios was amongst the first ones to react to the news and had asked for Sinner to be banned. “Ridiculous - whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned substance (steroid)...you should be gone for two years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream...yeah nice,” said the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up in a post on X (formerly Twitter) at that time.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jannik Sinner /

Nick Kyrgios /

WADA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nick Kyrgios on trying doubles with Jannik Sinner: I only play with clean players
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag as Manchester United owners Joel Glazer, Jim Ratcliffe visit Old Trafford
    AP
  3. Australian report warns more players will leave without professional women’s A-league
    Reuters
  4. Caitlin Clark to play in pro-am at LPGA’s The Annika
    Reuters
  5. Billie Jean King named grand marshal for 136th Rose Parade
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Nick Kyrgios on trying doubles with Jannik Sinner: I only play with clean players
    Team Sportstar
  2. Billie Jean King named grand marshal for 136th Rose Parade
    AP
  3. Naomi Osaka pulls out of Japan Open with back injury
    AFP
  4. Shanghai Masters 2024: Fritz, Dimitrov win delayed matches to reach third round
    AFP
  5. Gauff beats Muchova to win China Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nick Kyrgios on trying doubles with Jannik Sinner: I only play with clean players
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag as Manchester United owners Joel Glazer, Jim Ratcliffe visit Old Trafford
    AP
  3. Australian report warns more players will leave without professional women’s A-league
    Reuters
  4. Caitlin Clark to play in pro-am at LPGA’s The Annika
    Reuters
  5. Billie Jean King named grand marshal for 136th Rose Parade
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment