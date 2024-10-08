Nick Kyrgios on trying doubles with Jannik Sinner: I only play with clean players

Nick Kyrgios took a dig at World No. 1 Jannik Sinner on social media on Monday in relation to the Italian’s ongoing doping case.

When asked by an Instagram user whether he would try playing doubles with the 23-year-old Sinner, Krygios said, “I only play with clean players.”

Australian Open champion Sinner was found by an independent tribunal of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) to bear no fault or negligence, having twice tested positive for clostebol, a prohibited substance, in March 2024.

Less than a month after ITIA revealed the details of the case, Sinner also clinched the US Open title.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency lodged an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on September 26, seeking a two-year ban for Sinner.

When the news of Sinner’s positive tests came out, Krygios was amongst the first ones to react to the news and had asked for Sinner to be banned. “Ridiculous - whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned substance (steroid)...you should be gone for two years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream...yeah nice,” said the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up in a post on X (formerly Twitter) at that time.