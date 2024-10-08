MagazineBuy Print

I-League side Inter Kashi launches women’s football team

Inter Kashi became the first club from Uttar Pradesh to play in a national level league after it entered the 2023-24 I-League season.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 23:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In its debut I-League season, Inter Kashi finished fourth on the points table with 41 points from 24 games
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In its debut I-League season, Inter Kashi finished fourth on the points table with 41 points from 24 games | Photo Credit: Inter Kashi/X
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In its debut I-League season, Inter Kashi finished fourth on the points table with 41 points from 24 games | Photo Credit: Inter Kashi/X

I-League club Inter Kashi launched its women’s football team on Tuesday, the club announced on Tuesday.

“I am excited to announce to you guys that the UP Football Sangh and the All India Football Federation have allowed us to launch a women’s football team. We, the team at Inter Kashi, are thankful towards this initiative and we believe that all of us will become one of the best women’s football team that will make us and India proud,” the club chairman Vinod Dugar said on a video posted X.

The club also announced that the women’s side would be known as ‘The Vishalakshis’.

Inter Kashi became the first club from Uttar Pradesh to play in a national level league after it entered the 2023-24 I-League season.

In its debut season, it finished fourth on the points table with 41 points from 24 games. In July this year, the outfit appointed experienced Spanish tactician Antonio Lopez Habas ahead of the 2024-25 season.

