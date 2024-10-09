Odisha FC loses 1-3 to Ho Chi Minh City in AFC Women’s Champions League

Odisha FC faced its second consecutive defeat in the AFC Women’s Champions League on Wednesday after Ho Chi Minh City beat the Indian side 3-1 in Vietnam.

The Juggernauts were handed an early blow after Thi Kim Yen Nguyen headed in the ball from a corner into the top right corner in the first minute of the match to give her side the lead.

The host added salt to Odisha’s wounds in the 42nd minute after Huynh Nhu added a second to her side’s tally.

However, the Indian outfit fought back in the second half with Jennifer Yeboah beating the opposition ‘keeper at the near post with a thumping strike in the 63rd minute.

Despite having four shots from eight on target, and a much improved performance since its 0-17 drubbing at the hands of Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, Odisha failed to find the net for the second time.

Ho Chi Minh City found the net once again deep in the stoppage time with Hong Nhung Ngo Thi scoring the side.