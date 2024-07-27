MagazineBuy Print

SL vs IND LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka hosts India in Gambhir's first game in charge; Toss at 6:30 pm; streaming info

IND vs SL Live Score, 1st T20: Catch the scores, updates and commentary from the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka being played at Pallekele on Saturday.

Updated : Jul 27, 2024 17:41 IST

Team Sportstar
Pallekele, Jul 26 (ANI): India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Sri Lanka's skipper Charith Asalanka pose for a picture with the trophy ahead of their 1st T20I match, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Pallekele, Jul 26 (ANI): India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Sri Lanka's skipper Charith Asalanka pose for a picture with the trophy ahead of their 1st T20I match, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI
lightbox-info

Pallekele, Jul 26 (ANI): India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Sri Lanka's skipper Charith Asalanka pose for a picture with the trophy ahead of their 1st T20I match, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka being played Pallekele on Saturday.

  • July 27, 2024 17:28
    LIVE STREAMING INFO
    When will SL vs IND First T20I match start?

    The first T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

    How to watch SL vs IND First T20I match live on TV in India?

    The first T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the Sony Liv app and website.

  • July 27, 2024 17:18
    PREVIEW

    It is rare for an Indian cricket series to be obscured from the nation’s eye by another sporting event.

    But, such is the glow of the Olympics, that most Indian sporting fans would have their ears tuned to Paris, forcing India’s white-ball expedition to Sri Lanka down the pecking order.

    The tour, which begins with the first of the three T20Is in Pallekelle on Saturday, though has something significant to offer. It will provide a first look at an Indian side under a new leadership yoke – Gautam Gambhir as coach and Suryakumar Yadav as captain.

    Gambhir, whose coaching experience is restricted to mentorship roles in IPL, will seek to identify a core group and build towards defending the T20 World Cup in 2026.

    For Suryakumar, the task will be to fill in the leadership vacuum left behind by the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from T2OIs after the World Cup win in West Indies.

    - Pranay Rajiv

    Read More: 

    IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India embarks on new journey with Gambhir, Suryakumar at the helm

    The tour, which begins with the first of the three T20Is in Pallekelle on Saturday, though has something significant to offer. It will provide a first look at an Indian side under a new leadership yoke – Gautam Gambhir as coach and Suryakumar Yadav as captain.

  • July 27, 2024 17:06
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first T20i between India and Sri Lanka being played at Pallekele on Saturday. Stay Tuned for all live scores and updates from the game. 

