SL vs IND LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka hosts India in Gambhir’s first game in charge; Toss at 6:30 pm; streaming info

- July 27, 2024 17:28LIVE STREAMING INFOWhen will SL vs IND First T20I match start?
The first T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will begin at 7:00 PM IST.How to watch SL vs IND First T20I match live on TV in India?
The first T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the Sony Liv app and website.
- July 27, 2024 17:18PREVIEW
It is rare for an Indian cricket series to be obscured from the nation’s eye by another sporting event.
But, such is the glow of the Olympics, that most Indian sporting fans would have their ears tuned to Paris, forcing India’s white-ball expedition to Sri Lanka down the pecking order.
The tour, which begins with the first of the three T20Is in Pallekelle on Saturday, though has something significant to offer. It will provide a first look at an Indian side under a new leadership yoke – Gautam Gambhir as coach and Suryakumar Yadav as captain.
Gambhir, whose coaching experience is restricted to mentorship roles in IPL, will seek to identify a core group and build towards defending the T20 World Cup in 2026.
For Suryakumar, the task will be to fill in the leadership vacuum left behind by the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from T2OIs after the World Cup win in West Indies.
- Pranay Rajiv
Read More:
IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India embarks on new journey with Gambhir, Suryakumar at the helm
The tour, which begins with the first of the three T20Is in Pallekelle on Saturday, though has something significant to offer. It will provide a first look at an Indian side under a new leadership yoke – Gautam Gambhir as coach and Suryakumar Yadav as captain.
- July 27, 2024 17:06Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first T20i between India and Sri Lanka being played at Pallekele on Saturday. Stay Tuned for all live scores and updates from the game.
Latest on Sportstar
- SL vs IND LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka hosts India in Gambhir’s first game in charge; Toss at 6:30 pm; streaming info
- Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score, Day 1: Manu Bhaker through to women’s 10m air pistol final; Bopanna/Balaji tennis match delayed due to rain
- ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE score: England 157/5 at Lunch, trails West Indies by 125; Root scores fifty
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker qualifies for women’s 10m air pistol final, Rhythm finishes 15th
- Paris 2024 Olympics Diary: History, modernity, solidarity - the message from the opening ceremony
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE