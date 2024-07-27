SL vs IND LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka hosts India in Gambhir’s first game in charge; Toss at 6:30 pm; streaming info

PREVIEW

It is rare for an Indian cricket series to be obscured from the nation’s eye by another sporting event.

But, such is the glow of the Olympics, that most Indian sporting fans would have their ears tuned to Paris, forcing India’s white-ball expedition to Sri Lanka down the pecking order.

The tour, which begins with the first of the three T20Is in Pallekelle on Saturday, though has something significant to offer. It will provide a first look at an Indian side under a new leadership yoke – Gautam Gambhir as coach and Suryakumar Yadav as captain.

Gambhir, whose coaching experience is restricted to mentorship roles in IPL, will seek to identify a core group and build towards defending the T20 World Cup in 2026.

For Suryakumar, the task will be to fill in the leadership vacuum left behind by the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from T2OIs after the World Cup win in West Indies.

- Pranay Rajiv

