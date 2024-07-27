Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton LIVE score: Satwik-Chirag in action; Lakshya Sen beats Kevin Cordon 21-8, 22-20

- July 27, 2024 20:1712-7
A point apiece after the break as Chirag’s smash return goes long and wide.
- July 27, 2024 20:1511-6
The Indian duo goes into the mid-game interval with a five-point lead after the Frenchmen misjudge a return from Satwik which ended up falling inside the court.
- July 27, 2024 20:139-5
Another powerful smash from behind by Satwik which is returned out by Corvee.
- July 27, 2024 20:127-5
Quick reflexes from the Indians as Satwik smashes the shuttlecock straight into Labar from near the net to restore their lead.
- July 27, 2024 20:115-4
A poor back-hand into the net from Satwik as the Frenchmen close the gap to one point.
- July 27, 2024 20:094-2
Sat-Chi recovers to take a two-point lead after Crovee hits the shuttlecock out while returning a shot from Satwik.
- July 27, 2024 20:081-2
The Indians misjudged a return from their opponents and the shuttlecock falls inside the court to concede the lead.
- July 27, 2024 20:071-0
The French duo starts with a service error.
- July 27, 2024 20:06Match starts soon
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Lucas Corvee/Ronan Laba are warming up on the La Chapelle Arena Court 1.
- July 27, 2024 19:57SECOND GAME: 22-20 | LAKSHYA SEN WINS 21-8, 22-20
And he does it!! Lakshya sen wins six straight points in the end to win the match. He smashes the shuttlecock past Cordon to finish off the match in 42 minutes.
- July 27, 2024 19:5621-20
Match point for Sen after Cordon loses his video challenge.
- July 27, 2024 19:5520-20
And Sen saves four game points with a smash from near the net. 22 points are required to win the game now.
- July 27, 2024 19:5419-20
Sen closes it down to one point after successfully winning a challenge.
- July 27, 2024 19:5318-20
Sen is not giving up after Cordon does not return his smash.
- July 27, 2024 19:5316-20
Game point for Cordon after Sen hits the shuttlecock into the net.
- July 27, 2024 19:5115-19
However, Cordon gets another point after Sen hits the shuttlecock out of the court again
- July 27, 2024 19:5115-18
Sen closes the gap to three points with a smash straight into Cordon’s body.
- July 27, 2024 19:5013-18
Cordon is holding onto his lead as Sen’s long return from near the net land out of the court.
- July 27, 2024 19:4812-16
A long rally ends with Cordon returning the shuttlecock into the net.
- July 27, 2024 19:4710-15
Sen closes the gap after reviewing a return from Cordon which was initially called in.
- July 27, 2024 19:458-14
Another mistake from Sen as his smash down the line goes wide.
- July 27, 2024 19:437-13
Cordon extends his lead after Sen overhits his shot. The Indian is looking exhausted now after running around the court trying to return Cordon’s shot.
- July 27, 2024 19:416-11
Kevin Cordon goes into the mid-game interval with a five-point lead. The man from Guatemala seems more into the groove after a poor showing in the first game.
- July 27, 2024 19:406-9
This is a more even match now as Sen smashes the shuttlecock into the net while trying to catch out Cordon.
- July 27, 2024 19:375-6
Brilliant from Lakshya Sen who stretches to reach Cordon’s smash before recovering to edge closer with a smash into Cordon’s body.
- July 27, 2024 19:353-6
Sen gets one back with a high and powerful cross-court smash.
- July 27, 2024 19:352-6
Cordon with more intent now. He is making Sen scurry around the court before smashing the shuttlecock from near the net.
- July 27, 2024 19:331-4
Cordon extends his lead with a bit of attacking play. His smash return is misjudged by Sen who watches the shuttlecock fall inside the court.
- July 27, 2024 19:321-2
A better start from Cordon who hits a cross-court backhand which is returned to the net by Sen.
- July 27, 2024 19:310-1
Cordon wins the first point of the second game after Sen commits a service error.
- July 27, 2024 19:30Second game begins
- July 27, 2024 19:29FIRST GAME: 21-8
But Sen closes it out with some splendid defence against Cordon’s smashes. The Indian wins the first game in just 14 minutes.
- July 27, 2024 19:2819-8
Cordon with another point after Sen’s attempt to smash finds the net.
- July 27, 2024 19:2719-6
Sen responds with a cross-court smash after Cordon wins a point after a review.
- July 27, 2024 19:2616-5
Sen wins three points on the trot, smashing the shuttlecock perfectly down the line to extend hi lead.
- July 27, 2024 19:2413-5
An entertaining rally ends with Cordon winning a point after catching Sen off-guard near the net.
- July 27, 2024 19:2212-3
A point each after the break. Sen is attacking Cordon’s forehand with powerful smashes.
- July 27, 2024 19:2111-2
Sen with a drop shot near the net to go into the first break. The Indian has a nine-point advantage in the mid-game interval.
- July 27, 2024 19:199-1
Sen follows it up with a series of smashes which Cordon has no answers to. Sen seems to be dialed in now.
- July 27, 2024 19:175-1
A strong start from the Indian who smashes the shuttlecock down the court. He follows it up with a mistimed shot to give Cordon his first point of the match.
- July 27, 2024 19:163-0
Sen takes a three-point lead after Cordon hits the shuttlecock out of the court.
- July 27, 2024 19:161-0
Kevin Cordon serves first. Lakshya Sen wins the first point with a drop shot.
- July 27, 2024 19:14Match starts soon
Maiden Olympian Lakshya Sen and five-time Olympian Kevin Cordon of Guatemala are on the La Chapelle Arena Court 1 for the warm ups.
- July 27, 2024 18:58India will be represented by seven badminton players at the 2024 Paris Olympics:
Men’s Singles:
HS Prannoy
Lakshya Sen
Men’s Doubles:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty
Women’s Singles:
PV Sindhu
Women’s Doubles:
Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa
- July 27, 2024 18:50Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon head-to-head record
Lakshya Sen has faced Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon only once before this match, in the 2021 World Championships, where Sen defeated Cordon 21-13, 21-8.
- July 27, 2024 18:38Lakshya Sen kicks off the Indian badminton challenge in Paris
“I have played with most of the players before and I know what to expect. I have to be really sharp from the first day and give my best,” said Lakshya Sen during an interaction.
Read the full story here
Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Biggest event of my life,’ says Lakshya Sen talking about his preparation ahead of Olympic Games
Currently training and acclimatising in Marseille, which has similar conditions and time zone to that of Paris, shuttler Lakshya Sen wants to be fresh and sharp in his debut Olympic Games.
- July 27, 2024 18:31Indian shuttlers in action today
Men’s Singles, Group Play Stage - Group L - Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala)
Men’s Doubles, Group Play Stage - Group C - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar (France)
Women’s Doubles, Group Play Stage - Group C - Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong (Republic of Korea)
- July 27, 2024 18:24LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
