Paris 2024 Olympics: FIFA rejects Argentina complaint over VAR ruling

Argentina lost Wednesday’s match, the Paris Olympics’ men’s football opening game, with a final score of 2-1 to Morocco.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 21:58 IST , BUENOS AIRES - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Nicolas Otamendi of Team Argentina reacts towards Referee Glenn Nyberg after VAR disallowed Team Argentina’s second goal.
Nicolas Otamendi of Team Argentina reacts towards Referee Glenn Nyberg after VAR disallowed Team Argentina’s second goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nicolas Otamendi of Team Argentina reacts towards Referee Glenn Nyberg after VAR disallowed Team Argentina’s second goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

FIFA, the world’s football governing body, has rejected Argentina’s complaints over a last-minute equaliser being ruled out in the Paris Olympics’ opening match against Morocco, the head of Argentina’s football association (AFA) said on Saturday.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee rejected the protest filed regarding the events that occurred in the match against Morocco,” AFA President Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia said on X, saying he is seeking explanations for the ruling.

Argentina lost Wednesday’s match, the Paris Olympics’ men’s football opening game, with a final score of 2-1 to Morocco.

The match was initially suspended with a 2-2 draw as a group of fans broke onto the pitch, and two hours later the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out Argentina’s final goal.

Organisers of the Paris Olympics said on Thursday they were working to determine what caused the fans to break onto the pitch.

Also read | Paris 2024: Argentina coach slams chaotic ’scandal’ at Olympic match vs Morocco

“In defense of our rights, AFA will ask on what grounds the decision was made and evaluate the relevant appeals,” Tapia said.

Football commands a devoted following in Argentina, which has notched three World Cup victories - the latest against France in 2022.

Argentina also won the Americas’ top continental league earlier this month, beating Colombia in another chaotic final in Miami and scoring a record 16th victory in the Copa America.

