Long-distance athletes usually take it slow in the first few laps, save energy, and push themselves to the maximum as the finish line draws near.

But India’s teenage sensation, Sharuk Khan, is not one of them. He dominated right from the start and clinched gold in the men’s 3000m event at the South Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Chennai on Thursday.

It was double delight for India as it was a one-two finish at the podium. Sharukh, 18, achieved his personal best time of 8:26.06 as he edged past his compatriot Mohit Choudhary, who clocked 8:27.61 to clinch the silver medal. By the time Ajaya B.K. of Nepal, who finished third, crossed the finish line, the Indians were already having a chat with their coaches and were getting ready to get their pictures clicked.

“Really happy that I was able to give my best here. I couldn’t have asked for a better day to set my personal best, and I’m happy that I won gold,” said Sharuk.

“We (Sharuk and Mohit) had a healthy competition between us. We should have competition like this to keep improving,” he added.

Sharuk made headlines when he broke the national U20 record in the 3000m steeplechase twice at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Peru earlier this year. He finished sixth in the heats with a timing of 8:45.12 and bettered it in the final as he clocked 8:42.06.

However, his best effort was not enough to make a mark, as he finished 10th. Edmund Serem of Kenya clinched gold with a timing of 8:15.28, while his compatriot Matthew Kosgei won silver.

“I want to keep getting better. In Peru, I do feel bad that I couldn’t get a medal, but I am happy I got the India record there. I just want to keep doing well this way each time I step on the track,” said Sharuk.

Last year, he clocked his then-season best of 8:51.75s at the Asian U20 Championship in Yecheon, where he took home the silver medal. Sharuk feels his consistency is a by-product of both hard work and proper strategies laid out by his personal coach, Vimal Rai.

“I just follow everything my coach Vimal Rai tells me in training. He makes me work very hard. We do set targets, but the main aim is to ensure I keep setting new records in every competition I participate in,” the Lucknow lad said.

India’s middle and long-distance coach, I.A. Shivanand, echoed Sharuk’s thoughts about his steady rise through the ranks. “Sharuk is a budding athlete but has shown tremendous improvement in the recent past. The reason for him breaking records constantly is purely self-experimental. He is diligent with his practice sessions and keeps trying different things. Maybe that has helped him grow,” he added.

Sharuk reveals he draws inspiration from Commonwealth Games silver medallist and current 3000m steeplechase National Record holder Avinash Sable. Shivanand believes Sharuk is on the right track to replicate his idol’s road to success.

“He reminds me of Avinash Sable, who used to break meet records everywhere he participated in his early days. Sharuk has a similar profile as well, and I think he might replicate what Sable is doing. They met when we trained in Bengaluru (SAI training center), and Sharuk got some valuable advice from him,” he said.

Sharuk’s immediate goal is to break into the senior level and give his best in the upcoming events to earn a spot at the World Championships, and he hopes that the gold will act as a stepping stone for what the future holds for him.