Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 2, Live Medals Tally: Australia leads with three golds; China second

Australia topped the Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally on Day 1 after it bagged three gold medals - one in road cycling and two in swimming.
China was the first NOC to clinch gold at the 2024 Games when it won the 10m air rifle mixed team event.
Host France won its first gold medal of the 2024 Games after its men’s Rugby Sevens team defeated Fiji in the final. USA, Korea, Belgium, Japan, Kazakhstan, Germany and Hong Kong were the other NOCs who struck gold on the opening day.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — LIVE MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)
|POS.
|COUNTRY
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|1
|Australia
|3
|2
|0
|5
|2
|China
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|USA
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|France
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Republic of Korea
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|9
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download
Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution
Paris 2024: Athletics schedule
Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
