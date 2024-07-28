MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 2, Live Medals Tally: Australia leads with three golds; China second

Paris Olympics: Here is the updated medals tally of the 2024 Games. Australia, with three gold medals, had topped the standings after the opening day.

Updated : Jul 28, 2024 12:23 IST

Team Sportstar
Ariarne Titmus of Australia stands on the podium after winning the women’s 400-meter freestyle final.
Ariarne Titmus of Australia stands on the podium after winning the women’s 400-meter freestyle final. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ariarne Titmus of Australia stands on the podium after winning the women’s 400-meter freestyle final. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia topped the Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally on Day 1 after it bagged three gold medals - one in road cycling and two in swimming.

ALSO READ: Shooting LIVE Updates from July 28

China was the first NOC to clinch gold at the 2024 Games when it won the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Host France won its first gold medal of the 2024 Games after its men’s Rugby Sevens team defeated Fiji in the final. USA, Korea, Belgium, Japan, Kazakhstan, Germany and Hong Kong were the other NOCs who struck gold on the opening day.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — LIVE MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS. COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 Australia 3 2 0 5
2 China 2 0 1 3
3 USA 1 2 2 5
4 France 1 2 1 4
5 Republic of Korea 1 1 1 3
6 Belgium 1 0 1 2
6 Japan 1 0 1 2
6 Kazakhstan 1 0 1 2
9 Germany 1 0 0 1
9 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1
- India 0 0 0 0
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST

Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download

Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games

Showstoppers of Paris 2024

India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution

Paris 2024: Athletics schedule

Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
