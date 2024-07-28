Host nation France clinched its maiden gold medal of Paris 2024 Olympics by shocking Fiji 28-7 in the men’s Rugby Sevens final on Saturday.

Australia and China took the early lead in the medals tally on the opening day.

On day two, medal events are there in archery, shooting, cycling, judo, skateboarding, canoe slalom, swimming and fencing.

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began on Friday and concludes on August 11.

OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf

The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — LIVE MEDALS TALLY

LIVE STREAMING INFO When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India? The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS