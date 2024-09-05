Alex Morgan announces retirement from the US women’s national football team

Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner and one of the greatest goal-scorers in US women’s national team history, announced her retirement from professional football on Thursday.
Morgan, who also revealed on Thursday that she was pregnant with her second child, will play her final professional match on Sunday when her San Diego Wave of the NWSL hosts the North Carolina Courage.
