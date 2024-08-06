Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 11 Live: USA on top after overtaking China; India 60th

The United States sits on top of the Paris Olympics medal tally on Tuesday after taking its haul to 21 gold, 30 silver and 28 bronze medals.

China, which also has 21 golds, sits in second position in the standings.

Host France and Australia, tied on 13 gold medals, are third and fourth, respectively, on the medal table.

India, which still has just three medals, sits in the 60th position.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 USA 21 30 28 79 2 China 21 18 14 53 3 France 13 16 19 48 4 Australia 13 12 8 33 5 Great Britain 12 13 17 42 6 Republic of Korea 11 8 7 26 7 Japan 10 5 11 26 8 Italy 9 10 6 25 9 Netherlands 7 5 5 17 10 Germany 7 5 4 16 60 India 0 0 3 3

Last updated at 10:03 AM IST (August 6)