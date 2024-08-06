Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 11 Live: USA on top after overtaking China; India 60th

The United States sits on top of the Paris Olympics medal tally on Tuesday after taking its haul to 21 gold, 30 silver and 28 bronze medals.
China, which also has 21 golds, sits in second position in the standings.
Host France and Australia, tied on 13 gold medals, are third and fourth, respectively, on the medal table.
India, which still has just three medals, sits in the 60th position.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)
|POS
|NOC
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|1
|USA
|21
|30
|28
|79
|2
|China
|21
|18
|14
|53
|3
|France
|13
|16
|19
|48
|4
|Australia
|13
|12
|8
|33
|5
|Great Britain
|12
|13
|17
|42
|6
|Republic of Korea
|11
|8
|7
|26
|7
|Japan
|10
|5
|11
|26
|8
|Italy
|9
|10
|6
|25
|9
|Netherlands
|7
|5
|5
|17
|10
|Germany
|7
|5
|4
|16
|60
|India
|0
|0
|3
|3
Last updated at 10:03 AM IST (August 6)
