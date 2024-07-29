India starts at 22nd position in medals table on third day of Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.
Shooter Manu Bhaker won the country’s maiden medal – a bronze in women’s 10m Air Pistol – on Sunday.
On day three, Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal will eye medals in men’s and women’s 10m Air Rifle individual events. Indian men’s recurve archery team will also aim to clinch the nation’s first ever Olympic medal in the sport.
OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began on Friday and concludes on August 11.
The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — LIVE MEDALS TALLY
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
- Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
- Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download
- Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
- Showstoppers of Paris 2024
- India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution
- Paris 2024: Athletics schedule
- Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
Latest on Sportstar
- Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf UK; Jhonattan Vegas takes 3M Open to end drought
- Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane joins Serie A newcomer Como
- SL vs IND, 2nd T20I: Indian skipper Suryakumar backs his bowlers, says Bishnoi
- Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris 2024 Olympics: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 3, Live Medal Table: India on 22nd position after Manu Bhaker’s bronze in shooting
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE