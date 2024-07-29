India starts at 22nd position in medals table on third day of Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

Shooter Manu Bhaker won the country’s maiden medal – a bronze in women’s 10m Air Pistol – on Sunday.

On day three, Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal will eye medals in men’s and women’s 10m Air Rifle individual events. Indian men’s recurve archery team will also aim to clinch the nation’s first ever Olympic medal in the sport.

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began on Friday and concludes on August 11.

The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

