AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2025: India announces 23-player squad; full schedule, time, venues

Led by Ranjan Chaudhuri, the Blue Colts will be aiming to make a strong start to their campaign against Mongolia on September 25.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 12:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian U-20 squad.
Indian U-20 squad. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Indian U-20 squad. | Photo Credit: AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday announced the 23-member squad for the upcoming AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers, which will be held in Laos from September 25 to 29, 2024.

The Blue Colts are placed in Group G along with Iran, Mongolia and hosts Laos.

The India U20 squad is a filled with talented young players, and the team will be looking to qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup finals, which will be held in Qatar in 2026.

Led by Ranjan Chaudhuri, the Blue Colts will be aiming to make a strong start to their campaign against Mongolia on September 25.

Indian U-20 Squad:
Goalkeepers: Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar, Sahil, Priyansh Dubey.
Defenders: Pramveer, L Hemba Meetei, Ngangbam Surajkumar Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Dhanajit Ashangbam, Manabir Basumatary, Thomas Cherian, Sonam Tsewang Lhokham.
Midfielders: Manjot Singh Dhami, Vanlalpeka Guite, Akash Tirkey, Ebindas Yesudasan, Ishaan Shishodia, Manglenthang Kipgen.
Forwards: Kelvin Singh Taorem, Korou Singh Thingujam, Monirul Molla, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Naoba Meitei Pangambam, Gwgwmsar Goyary.
Head coach: Ranjan Chaudhuri

India’s fixtures at AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2025 (all matches in Vientiane, Laos):

Date Opposition Time (IST)
September 25 Mongolia 14:30
September 27 IR Iran 14:30
September 29 Laos 17:30

