MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 13 LIVE: USA, China level on gold medals; India wins hockey bronze

India claimed its fourth medal of the 2024 Games after the men’s hockey team clinched the bronze.

Updated : Aug 08, 2024 20:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India‘s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrates after India won the men’s hockey bronze medal match against Spain.
India‘s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrates after India won the men’s hockey bronze medal match against Spain. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India‘s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrates after India won the men’s hockey bronze medal match against Spain. | Photo Credit: PTI

China levelled the United States’ gold medal tally at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, but the latter continued to be on top of the standings owing to a bigger silver medal haul.

Australia was third, with 18 gold medals, while host France was fourth, with 13.

India claimed its fourth medal of the 2024 Games after the men’s hockey team clinched the bronze, beating Spain in the third-place match.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDAL TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 USA 27 35 33 95
2 China 27 25 17 69
3 Australia 18 14 11 43
4 France 13 17 21 51
5 Great Britain 12 17 20 49
6 Republic of Korea 12 8 7 27
7 Japan 12 7 13 32
8 Italy 10 11 9 30
9 Netherlands 10 5 6 21
10 Germany 9 6 5 20
69 India 0 0 4 4

Last updated at 8:13 PM IST (August 8)

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 13 LIVE: USA, China level on gold medals; India wins hockey bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 12: USA continues on top of standings; India slides further to 67th spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal on August 9; Vinesh hopes for joint-silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Xie wins men’s three-metre springboard diving gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: 16-year-old US sprinter Quincy Wilson is in line to run in Olympic 4x400 relay
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Medals Tally

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 13 LIVE: USA, China level on gold medals; India wins hockey bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally after Day 11: USA continues on top of standings; India falls to 63rd position
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally after Day 3: Japan on top with six gold medals; India slips to 26th spot in standings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 2 Medals Tally: Japan on top with four golds; India 22nd after Manu Bhaker wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 2 Medal Table Highlights: India in 22nd position after Manu Bhaker wins bronze; Japan tops standings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 13 LIVE: USA, China level on gold medals; India wins hockey bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 12: USA continues on top of standings; India slides further to 67th spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal on August 9; Vinesh hopes for joint-silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Xie wins men’s three-metre springboard diving gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: 16-year-old US sprinter Quincy Wilson is in line to run in Olympic 4x400 relay
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment