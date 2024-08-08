Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 13 LIVE: USA, China level on gold medals; India wins hockey bronze

China levelled the United States’ gold medal tally at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, but the latter continued to be on top of the standings owing to a bigger silver medal haul.

Australia was third, with 18 gold medals, while host France was fourth, with 13.

India claimed its fourth medal of the 2024 Games after the men’s hockey team clinched the bronze, beating Spain in the third-place match.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDAL TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 USA 27 35 33 95 2 China 27 25 17 69 3 Australia 18 14 11 43 4 France 13 17 21 51 5 Great Britain 12 17 20 49 6 Republic of Korea 12 8 7 27 7 Japan 12 7 13 32 8 Italy 10 11 9 30 9 Netherlands 10 5 6 21 10 Germany 9 6 5 20 69 India 0 0 4 4

Last updated at 8:13 PM IST (August 8)