Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round, Day 1: Shubman Gill’s India A takes on India B; Iyer-led India D to face Gaikwad’s India C

Shreyas Iyer’s shot at redeeming himself in red-ball cricket will begin Thursday when he leads India D against Ruturaj Gaikwad’s India C in the first round of the Duleep Trophy at the Rural Trust Development Stadium in Anantapur.
The 29-year-old, who last played a Test for India in February, was reprimanded for not representing Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal last season and omitted from the BCCI central contract list. He subsequently returned for the semifinal and final but is still some distance away from being exonerated by the selectors.
Shreyas Iyer’s shot at redeeming himself in red-ball cricket will begin Thursday when he leads India D against Ruturaj Gaikwad’s India C in the first round of the Duleep Trophy at the Rural Trust Development Stadium in Anantapur.
Where will India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match be played?
The India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where will India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match be played?
The India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium “A” in Ananthapur.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Duleep Trophy India C vs India D match?
The live telecast of the Duleep Trophy will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy opening round where India A takes on India B while India C faces India D.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates straight from the venue.
