Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round, Day 1: Shubman Gill’s India A takes on India B; Iyer-led India D to face Gaikwad’s India C

When and where to watch Duleep trophy first round matches?

Where will India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match be played?

The India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where will India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match be played?

The India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium “A” in Ananthapur.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch Duleep Trophy India C vs India D match?

The live telecast of the Duleep Trophy will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.