Duleep Trophy: Musheer Khan hits third First-Class century

Musheer Khan struck his third First-Class century and first ton in Duleep Trophy during the match between India B and India A at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

India B batter Musheer reached his century in 205 balls while hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

The 19-year-old made his FC debut in December 2022 for Mumbai.

Duleep Trophy highlights

He hit his first hundred against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals. He converted his maiden FC ton to a double century, ended with 203 not out.

Musheer’s next ton came in the finals of the Ranji Trophy against Vidarbha where he scored 136.

In seven FC games and 11 innings so far, Musheer has scored 627 runs.