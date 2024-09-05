BCCI to hold AGM on Sept 29; secretary election not on agenda

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its 93 rd Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru on September 29.
Following the protocol, the Board has already issued a notice to all the state units on Thursday morning.
However, the 18-point agenda in the two-page notice, which Sportstar has seen, does not mention anything about the election for the post of the secretary that will be vacant from December 1 when Jay Shah takes charge as the chairman of the International Cricket Council.
Sources have indicated that the Board will have to convene a Special General Meeting to conduct the elections for the position of the secretary and a date is expected to be finalised at the AGM.
Apart from the usual discussions, the agenda of the meeting also mentions the appointment of a representative to the ICC.
READ | Dravid, Kumble, Srinath address match referees seminar at NCA
With Shah moving on to the ICC, the BCCI will have to select a new candidate to represent it at the global body and it needs to be seen who the Board nominates. Usually, those familiar with the ICC ecosystem are preferred.
The new National Cricket Academy High Performance Centre, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru, will also be inaugurated on the sidelines of the AGM amid the presence of the representatives of the member associations.
