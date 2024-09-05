MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy team news: Sanju Samson replaces Ishan Kishan in India D squad

Earlier, players Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna were ruled out of the first round of the competition.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 00:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sanju Samson in action during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Thursday, July 25, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sanju Samson in action during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Thursday, July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sanju Samson in action during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Thursday, July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was named as Ishan Kishan’s replacement in the India D squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy after the latter sustained a groin injury in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced late on Wednesday night.

“The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his condition and working towards ensuring a swift recovery,” the BCCI press release read.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna were ruled out of the first round of Duleep Trophy.

Suryakumar had sustained a hand injury while playing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament against TNCA XI in Coimbatore.

Initially scheduled to feature in the India C vs. India D match in Ananthapur from September 5-8, Suryakumar, India’s T20 captain, has now reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further assessment.

Meanwhile, Prasidh has been recovering from a surgery he underwent in February this year. Although he was signed by the eventual champion Mysuru Warriors, he did not participate in the recently concluded KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament.

“Prasidh Krishna is not ready for this match,” India A captain Shubman Gill said on the eve of the game.

India A faces India B in the tournament opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Updated squads for Duleep Trophy first round
India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.
India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK)
India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier
India D squad: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK)

