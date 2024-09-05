Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was named as Ishan Kishan’s replacement in the India D squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy after the latter sustained a groin injury in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced late on Wednesday night.

“The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his condition and working towards ensuring a swift recovery,” the BCCI press release read.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna were ruled out of the first round of Duleep Trophy.

Suryakumar had sustained a hand injury while playing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament against TNCA XI in Coimbatore.

Initially scheduled to feature in the India C vs. India D match in Ananthapur from September 5-8, Suryakumar, India’s T20 captain, has now reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further assessment.

Meanwhile, Prasidh has been recovering from a surgery he underwent in February this year. Although he was signed by the eventual champion Mysuru Warriors, he did not participate in the recently concluded KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament.

“Prasidh Krishna is not ready for this match,” India A captain Shubman Gill said on the eve of the game.

India A faces India B in the tournament opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.