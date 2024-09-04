MagazineBuy Print

Buchi Babu tournament: Hyderabad inflates lead to 213 after Easwaran ton takes TNCA President’s XI to 327

Rithik Easwaran’s ton took TNCA President’s XI to 327. Hyderabad’s lower middle order helped the team end the day three with a lead of 213 runs.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 19:47 IST , Tirunelveli

Tarun Shastry
S. Rithik Easwaran reached his milestone in 140 balls and gave TNCA President’s XI the lead before it was bowled out for 327.
S. Rithik Easwaran reached his milestone in 140 balls and gave TNCA President’s XI the lead before it was bowled out for 327. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A / The Hindu
infoIcon

S. Rithik Easwaran reached his milestone in 140 balls and gave TNCA President’s XI the lead before it was bowled out for 327. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A / The Hindu

A double bluff, a seven-for, a well-carved-out century, a slim lead, and a wagging tail were the highlights of the penultimate day’s play in the Buchi Babu tournament semifinal between TNCA President’s XI and Hyderabad here on Wednesday.

In the second over of the morning, Hyderabad’s left-arm pacer C.V. Milind made a strategic call shifting a fielder from midwicket to deep square-leg and positioning another at fine-leg. M. Mohammed (47, 80b, 6x4), anticipating a short delivery after the field changes, was done in by a full-length delivery that swung away.

This broke the 98-run seventh-wicket association between Mohammed and S. Rithik Easwaran. The latter reached his milestone (100, 140b, 9x4, 2x6) and gave his team the lead before it was bowled out for 327.

Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, who quickly dismissed Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Gurjapneet Singh, and Rithik, finished with figures of (31.4-3-95-7).

In its second essay, Hyderabad was immediately pushed onto the back foot as Mohammed and left-arm pacer Gurjapneet got rid of Rahul Singh and M. Abhirath in a space of eight deliveries. Off-spinner S. Mohammed Ali removed Nitesh Kannala, leaving the visitor in a spot of bother at 28 for three.

Also read | Gagandeep’s four-for helps Chhattisgarh secure 273-run first innings lead against TNCA XI

Rohit Rayudu (61, 104b, 7x4, 1x6) and Hima Teja (37, 81b, 2x4) put the innings back on the rails with an 86-run fourth-wicket union pushing the lead past 100.

However, Gurjapneet (three for 27) and pacer Mohammed (three for 39) struck under the afternoon sun as Hyderabad was reduced to 154 for seven. But T. Ravi Teja (33 batting, 56b, 2x4) and Milind (37 batting, 76b, 1x4, 1x6) produced a fighting 73-run eighth-wicket partnership to swell the visitor’s advantage to 213 with three wickets remaining.

The scores: 
Hyderabad 313 & 227/7 in 75 overs (Rohit Rayudu 61) vs TNCA President’s XI 327 in 100.4 overs (S. Rithik Easwaran 100, M. Mohammed 47, Tanay Thyagarajan 7/95).

