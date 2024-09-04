Jaiswal hopes to utilise learnings and experience of last 12 months in ‘intense’ Duleep Trophy games

Yashasvi Jaiswal hinges his hopes of touching new heights in his fledgling Test career on batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, an experience he termed as incredibly educational.

Jaiswal, who made his debut last year against the West Indies, has played nine Tests with Rohit and has already forged a successful combination at the top with his captain, erecting multiple century stands.

“It is an incredible experience whenever I go out and bat with him. He has shared his experiences with me. I think the way he controls the game and understands the wicket, it is spot on and there are a lot of things (to learn from him),” said Jaiswal here on the eve of the Duleep Trophy.

“You can learn from him things like adjusting your batting to seaming or turning tracks or change your batting when a wicket or two fall,” he added.

Jaiswal, who has completed a year in top-flight cricket, said he has become a lot more aware about his own game in the last 12 months or so.

“Now, I can see a lot of scenarios and shift my game (accordingly) for the team and read the situations. I think these are very important for me in the last one year. When I was playing domestic cricket, I was not aware of many things.

But since I started playing international cricket, the communication and the reading of the game have improved a lot. I just want to keep learning.”

The 22-year-old said new head coach Gautam Gambhir backs players to the hilt, something he said helps the players produce their natural game.

“Yes, I have spoken with him during the Sri Lanka series. He really backed us saying just go out and play freely and enjoy the game and we will be with you. It gives us a lot of confidence and helps us to play fearlessly,” he noted.

The left-handed batter said he wanted to use Duleep Trophy as a training platform to hone his skills ahead of the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh.

“I am working hard at nets ahead, first for the Duleep Trophy and then for the Bangladesh series. It’s not about setting personal goals, as you know in cricket you have to be consistent and keep working on your skills.

“Domestic tournaments like Duleep Trophy and Irani Trophy are very important games and it gives me a lot of confidence and helps me prepare for those (international) games,” he said.

“I try to remain in my zone and contribute to the team’s winning cause. You get to learn a lot of things in tournaments like Duleep Trophy and it is very good for you to play such intense games ahead of a Test series.”

Jaiswal, whose last red ball outing came during the home series against England last year, said he is looking to adapt to longer-duration matches after playing a slew of white ball matches.

“I think it is just the mindset as to how quickly I can shift (to red ball format) and from practice sessions I try to work on my skills, and all the shots that I want to play,” he added.