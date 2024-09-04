MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shan Masood rubbishes rumours of rift with Shaheen Afridi

The speculations and debate on relations between Masood and Shaheen arose after a video clip during the first Test with Bangladesh showed the fast bowler brushing off his captain’s hands from his shoulders.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 19:27 IST , Karachi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pakistan’s Shan Masood reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the fourth day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.
Pakistan’s Shan Masood reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the fourth day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Shan Masood reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the fourth day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood has rubbished rumours suggesting there are differences between him and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was left out of the second Test against Bangladesh.

The speculations and debate on relations between Masood and Shaheen arose after a video clip during the first Test with Bangladesh showed the fast bowler brushing off his captain’s hands from his shoulders.

But Masood has clarified that there was no dispute between the two and Shaheen had politely removed his hand from his shoulder as it was sore after he was hit by a ball while batting in the Pakistan innings.

“There are no issues between us and in fact only a certain part of the clip is around but if you see the full clip you can see Shaheen had his arms around my back,” he said.

Masood also dismissed suggestions that Shaheen was dropped for the second Test because of that incident.

“We had a good discussion with Shaheen and we told him he remains our best bowler and needs to work and find his best rhythm and form for us as we have a lot of cricket coming up this season,” Masood said.

He also debunked suggestions that he was worried about his future as Pakistan’s Test captain.

“I don’t think about these things because being made captain is a privilege and until I am captain my only focus is to take the team forward. There is no doubt that losing to Bangladesh two nil is totally unacceptable for us as well,” the left-handed batter said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shan Masood /

Shaheen Shah Afridi /

Shaheen Afridi /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SCO live score, 1st T20I: Scotland 109/4 (13); Leask, Cross at crease vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shan Masood rubbishes rumours of rift with Shaheen Afridi
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India placed 19 with 21 medals, China leads with 56 golds
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy live streaming info: When and where to watch India C vs India D match; Squads, match start time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Harvinder reaches quarterfinals in archery, Sachin wins silver medal in men’s shot put F46, Indian results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Shan Masood rubbishes rumours of rift with Shaheen Afridi
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy live streaming info: When and where to watch India C vs India D match; Squads, match start time
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy live streaming info: When and where to watch India A vs India B match; Squads, match details, start time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Buchi Babu tournament: Gagandeep’s four-for helps Chhattisgarh secure 273-run first innings lead against TNCA XI
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. AUS vs SCO live score, 1st T20I: Scotland 109/4 (13); Leask, Cross at crease vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SCO live score, 1st T20I: Scotland 109/4 (13); Leask, Cross at crease vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shan Masood rubbishes rumours of rift with Shaheen Afridi
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 7, Medals Table LIVE: India placed 19 with 21 medals, China leads with 56 golds
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy live streaming info: When and where to watch India C vs India D match; Squads, match start time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Harvinder reaches quarterfinals in archery, Sachin wins silver medal in men’s shot put F46, Indian results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment