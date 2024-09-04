MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy live streaming info: When and where to watch India A vs India B match; Squads, match details, start time

Duleep Trophy 2024: Here are all the streaming and telecast details, squads and match info ahead of the opening round of the Duleep Trophy between India A and India B in Bengaluru.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 19:16 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Avesh Khan, K.L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Tilak Varma and Shubman Gill ahead of the Duleep Trophy opener.
Avesh Khan, K.L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Tilak Varma and Shubman Gill ahead of the Duleep Trophy opener. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN/ The Hindu
India A side will take on India B team in the opening round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 set to be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While India A is led by Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the charge for India B side.

Know more about India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match

Here is all you need to know about the India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match:

When will India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match take place?

The India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match will take place on Thursday, September 5.

Where will India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match be played?

The India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match start?

The India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Duleep Trophy India A vs India B match?

Live telecast of Duleep Trophy will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on Jio Cinema app.

SQUADS

India A - Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shaswat Rawat.

India B - Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N. Jagadeesan (wk).

