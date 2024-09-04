Duleep Trophy live streaming info: When and where to watch India C vs India D match; Squads, match start time

India C side will take on India D team in the opening round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 set to be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium “A” in Ananthapur.

While India C is led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer will lead the charge for India D side.

Here is all you need to know about the India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match:

When will India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match take place?

The India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match will take place on Thursday, September 5.

Where will India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match be played?

The India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium “A” in Ananthapur.

When will India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match start?

The India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Duleep Trophy India C vs India D match?

Live telecast of Duleep Trophy will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on Jio Cinema app.

SQUADS

India C - Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Baba Indrajith, Abishek Porel (wk), Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Gaurav Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Mayank Markande.

India D - Shreyas lyer (c), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar.