Duleep Trophy 2024: India C Predicted XI vs India D; full squad, list of players for Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team

The 2024-25 Indian domestic cricket season will begin with the Duleep Trophy, set to begin from Thursday, September 05.

The tournament will be held in a new avatar, with the zonal system being replaced with India A, B, C, and D, who will compete in a round-robin format that will not include any knockout games.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is low on international experience, but has plenty of youngsters who have impressed on the domestic circuit. Gaikwad is likely to open the innings with stylish Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan, who is coming off a century in the County Championship in England.

Rajat Patidar will have a point to prove at No. 3 after the right-hander had a forgettable start to his Test career earlier this year against England.

The middle-order will be without India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who will miss the first round after picking up an injury during the Buchi Babu Tournament. The onus will thus be on prolific domestic run-getter Baba Indrajith to lend stability to the middle-order.

All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar and Mayank Markande will shoulder the spin-bowling duties, while Sandeep Warrier will lead the pace attack.

INDIA C PREDICTED XI VS INDIA D Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Baba Indrajith, Abishek Porel (wk), Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Gaurav Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Mayank Markande.

INDIA C FULL SQUAD

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, B. Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier.