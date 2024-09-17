Better late than never, Pratham Singh checking all boxes

Pratham Singh, in his own words, is a late bloomer. The left-hand batter made his Ranji Trophy debut for Railways at the age of 25 in 2017. Now, at 32, he received his Duleep Trophy call-up and went on to score his maiden hundred (122, 189b, 12x4, 1x6) on debut for India-A versus India-D in the second-round match at the Rural Development Trust (RDT) Stadium.

On being asked how it feels to have got a break after years of toil, he said: “It’s been tough when I think in hindsight. I see there are so many youngsters in my team (India-A). But everyone has got their own pace, their own journey. I was always a late bloomer. I made my Ranji Trophy debut quite late. I was never a prodigy, was never someone who was really good since my school days or stuff like that.

“I just kept working hard. And I enjoy playing the game. So, I still believe that I can play at the top level. I feel I’m as fit as anyone else in the team. I’m committed and my energy levels are really high. So, if you just take away the number 32, I’m on par with everyone else,” he said over phone on Saturday.

Asked if he felt any pressure having to make good use of the opportunity, he said: “I was thinking about making the most of it. But more than that, I was enjoying the platform. I was enjoying the opportunity given to me. While playing the game, I was always just thankful to the universe or to the almighty that I got the chance to play here. And I was enjoying every bit of it.”

India-A skipper Mayank Agarwal’s inclusive and welcoming attitude has helped Pratham feel confident and part of the squad, which has contributed positively to his performance. Even before the match, he said he was looking forward to playing with Mayank.

“He said, ‘You are playing straight up. Be ready. I think you are ready to perform at this level. That’s why you are playing. That’s why you are here.’ And that really gave me the confidence.

“He made me feel that I’m part of the squad. He’s quite inclusive. I come from a team, Railways, which is not a domestic giant. But he never made me feel in any way that I come from a team like that. He’s very welcoming. He’s backing me in the nets also. Be it training or fielding, he’s always just trying to give me a few tips here and there.”

Pratham opened the batting with Mayank for India-A. “Batting with him, he often tells me about how to get back to backing your instincts, and just playing the ball off the stumps. I think that was really helpful. I learned a lot. His energy levels are very high, even on the field (while fielding).”

He said that it felt special to receive a congratulatory phone call from his first captain Mahesh Rawat after he’d scored his hundred. “I got a call from him, because I made my debut under him. He was someone who always backed me. And I feel that it’s quite gratifying that after so many years, I am trying to get something good out of playing cricket.”

A right-arm off-spinner, Pratham said that he’s been focusing on his bowling of late, recognising the importance of being multi-dimensional in modern cricket.

“I’ve been working on it for a bit. I’ve been bowling quite a lot in the Chennai league (He plays for AG’s Office in the TNCA second division league). In the Ranji Trophy this season, I’m planning to bowl 10 to 15 overs every innings.”