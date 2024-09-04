Duleep Trophy 2024: India D Predicted XI vs India C; full squad, list of players for Shreyas Iyer-led team

The 2024-25 Indian domestic cricket season will begin with the Duleep Trophy, set to begin from Thursday, September 05.
The tournament will be held in a new avatar, with the zonal system being replaced with India A, B, C, and D, who will compete in a round-robin format that will not include any knockout games.
India D will be led by India batter Shreyas Iyer, who is eyeing a comeback to the national side after losing his BCCI central contract. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was gunning for a similar shot at redemption, is unlikely to feature in the first-round match, which begins from Thursday.
Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas and Ricky Bhui are likely to form the backbone of the middle-order, with KS Bharat slotting in the lower order and also donning the wicketkeeping gloves.
All-rounders Axar Patel and Saransh Jain will form the core of the spin unit while also adding heft to the batting line-up. The youthful pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande and Harshit Rana makes India D a well-rounded and feisty unit.
INDIA D PREDICTED XI VS INDIA C
INDIA D FULL SQUAD
Shreyas lyer (c), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar.
