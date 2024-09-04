MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Duleep Trophy 2024: India D Predicted XI vs India C; full squad, list of players for Shreyas Iyer-led team

Duleep Trophy 2024: Here is the predicted XI and full squad for India D, led by Shreyas Iyer, which takes on India C at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 17:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Iyer in action against TNCA XI in the Buchi Babu Tournament.
FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Iyer in action against TNCA XI in the Buchi Babu Tournament. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Iyer in action against TNCA XI in the Buchi Babu Tournament. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The 2024-25 Indian domestic cricket season will begin with the Duleep Trophy, set to begin from Thursday, September 05.

The tournament will be held in a new avatar, with the zonal system being replaced with India A, B, C, and D, who will compete in a round-robin format that will not include any knockout games.

India D will be led by India batter Shreyas Iyer, who is eyeing a comeback to the national side after losing his BCCI central contract. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was gunning for a similar shot at redemption, is unlikely to feature in the first-round match, which begins from Thursday.

Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas and Ricky Bhui are likely to form the backbone of the middle-order, with KS Bharat slotting in the lower order and also donning the wicketkeeping gloves.

All-rounders Axar Patel and Saransh Jain will form the core of the spin unit while also adding heft to the batting line-up. The youthful pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande and Harshit Rana makes India D a well-rounded and feisty unit.

INDIA D PREDICTED XI VS INDIA C
Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ricky Bhui, KS Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande.

INDIA D FULL SQUAD

Shreyas lyer (c), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar.

