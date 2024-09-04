AUS vs SCO live score, 1st T20I: Australia opts to bowl first vs Scotland in first outing since T20 World Cup

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the first T20I between Australia and Scotland being played in Ediburg, Scotland

Australia and Scotland will lock horns in a three-match Twenty20 International series, starting Wednesday at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh.

The only time the two teams have met in the shortest format of the game was at the T20 World Cup this year, where Australia clinched a hard-fought five-wicket win after Scotland posted a challenging 181-run target.

TOSS AND PLAYING XIs

Toss - Australia opts to bowl

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

Scotland: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Cassell, Jasper Davidson, Brad Wheal

SQUADS

AUSTRALIA

Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett.

SCOTLAND

Charlie Tear, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Michael Jones, Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis.