Dravid, Kumble, Srinath address match referees seminar at NCA

Apart from Dravid, and Kumble, ICC match referee and former India pacer Javagal Srinath, Elite Panel umpire Nitin Menon and Education Head, NCA, Sujith Somasundar shared their ideas with the participants.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 21:31 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Rahul Dravid addressed the match referees semifinal at NCA Bengaluru.
Rahul Dravid addressed the match referees semifinal at NCA Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BCCI X
infoIcon

Rahul Dravid addressed the match referees semifinal at NCA Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BCCI X

Former India captains and head coaches Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid on Wednesday addressed match referees in a seminar conducted at the National Cricket Academy here, while discussing various aspects of managing a game on the field.

Apart from Dravid, who is set to take over as Rajasthan Royals head coach in IPL 2025, and Kumble, ICC match referee and former India pacer Javagal Srinath, Elite Panel umpire Nitin Menon and Education Head, NCA, Sujith Somasundar shared their ideas with the participants.

Several domestic match referees including the experienced Manu Nayyar attended the session, exchanging and deliberating on various points.

Both Srinath, who has been serving as a match referee since 2006, and Nitin recently officiated in the T20 World Cup, and they shared the experience from the marquee event.

The former Indian quick is also one of the few referees to have officiated in over 250 ODIs.

In fact, both Srinath and Nitin were retained in the ICC Elite Panel of referees and umpires earlier this year.

