ENG vs AUS head-to-head in T20Is: England v Australia overall stats; most runs, wickets

England and Australia will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, beginning on Wednesday at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The host will be in action in the shortest format for the first time since its T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal loss to India earlier this year. Australia, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-0 T20I series win against Scotland and is raring to go.

The first T20I will be an opportunity for both teams to edge ahead in the head-to-head record, as England and Australia are currently level on 11 wins each from 24 games.

The last time the two sides clashed in the T20 format was at the T20 World Cup this year. Australia coasted to a comfortable 36-run in that match.

ENG vs AUS Head-to-Head in T20Is Matches played: 24 England won: 11 Australia won: 11 No result: 2 Last result: Australia won by 36 runs (Bridgetown; 2024) Last 5 results: ENG won - 3; AUS won - 2

ENG vs AUS Head-to-Head in T20Is in England Matches played: 9 England won: 6 Australia won: 2 No result: 1 Last result: England lost by five wickets (Southampton; 2020) Last 5 results: ENG won - 4; AUS won - 1

ENG vs AUS Head-to-Head in T20Is at Southampton Matches played: 5 England won: 3 Australia won: 2 Last result: England lost by five wickets (2020)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS AUS T20IS

Batter Mat. Runs Avg. SR Best Aaron Finch (AUS) 16 619 47.61 160.77 156 Jos Buttler (ENG) 16 584 44.92 150.90 77* Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 16 343 22.86 136.11 103*

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS AUS T20Is

Bowler Mat. Wkts. Avg. Econ. BBI Chris Jordan (ENG) 10 13 23.61 8.64 3/17 Adil Rashid (ENG) 12 13 25.92 8.02 3/21 Mitchell Johnson (AUS) 7 11 16.27 7.40 3/22