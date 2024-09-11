MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs AUS head-to-head in T20Is: England v Australia overall stats; most runs, wickets

ENG vs AUS 1st T20I: Get all the head-to-head stats and numbers ahead of the Twenty20 International series between England and Australia, which begins on September 11 in Southampton.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 14:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: England‘s Phil Salt is bowled by a delivery of Australia‘s Adam Zampa during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match.
FILE PHOTO: England‘s Phil Salt is bowled by a delivery of Australia‘s Adam Zampa during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England‘s Phil Salt is bowled by a delivery of Australia‘s Adam Zampa during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England and Australia will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, beginning on Wednesday at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The host will be in action in the shortest format for the first time since its T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal loss to India earlier this year. Australia, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-0 T20I series win against Scotland and is raring to go.

The first T20I will be an opportunity for both teams to edge ahead in the head-to-head record, as England and Australia are currently level on 11 wins each from 24 games.

The last time the two sides clashed in the T20 format was at the T20 World Cup this year. Australia coasted to a comfortable 36-run in that match.

ENG vs AUS Head-to-Head in T20Is
Matches played: 24
England won: 11
Australia won: 11
No result: 2
Last result: Australia won by 36 runs (Bridgetown; 2024)
Last 5 results: ENG won - 3; AUS won - 2
ENG vs AUS Head-to-Head in T20Is in England
Matches played: 9
England won: 6
Australia won: 2
No result: 1
Last result: England lost by five wickets (Southampton; 2020)
Last 5 results: ENG won - 4; AUS won - 1
ENG vs AUS Head-to-Head in T20Is at Southampton
Matches played: 5
England won: 3
Australia won: 2
Last result: England lost by five wickets (2020)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS AUS T20IS

Batter Mat. Runs Avg. SR Best
Aaron Finch (AUS) 16 619 47.61 160.77 156
Jos Buttler (ENG) 16 584 44.92 150.90 77*
Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 16 343 22.86 136.11 103*

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS AUS T20Is

Bowler Mat. Wkts. Avg. Econ. BBI
Chris Jordan (ENG) 10 13 23.61 8.64 3/17
Adil Rashid (ENG) 12 13 25.92 8.02 3/21
Mitchell Johnson (AUS) 7 11 16.27 7.40 3/22
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND
Philip Salt (wk) (c), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse, Dan Mousley, John Turner, Josh Hull.
AUSTRALIA
Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly.

Related Topics

England /

Australia /

T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS head-to-head in T20Is: England v Australia overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arjun Erigaisi hopes GCL makes big impact on chess like IPL did on cricket
    PTI
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Squads: Full list of teams, players for global event in UAE
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Devine to lead White Ferns; full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  5. North London Derby 2024: Arsenal to wear away kit at Spurs over colour clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs AUS head-to-head in T20Is: England v Australia overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Australia tour of England 2024; match details, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs NZ Test: Complete washout looms after Day 3 called off due to incessant rain in Greater Noida
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Yuzvendra Chahal picks five-wicket haul in County Championship match, completes 100 First-Class wickets
    PTI
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Tilak Varma hopes to climb First-Class ladder with all-round ability
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS head-to-head in T20Is: England v Australia overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arjun Erigaisi hopes GCL makes big impact on chess like IPL did on cricket
    PTI
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Squads: Full list of teams, players for global event in UAE
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Devine to lead White Ferns; full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  5. North London Derby 2024: Arsenal to wear away kit at Spurs over colour clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment