AUS vs SCO: Australia scores highest PowerPlay total in T20Is

Australia scored the highest PowerPlay total in T20Is against Scotland during the first T20I match between the two sides in Edinburg, Scotland on Wednesday.
Australia hit 113 runs for one at the end of six overs with Travis Head (73 off 22) and Mitchell Marsh (39 off 11) at the crease. Head eventually got out on 80 during which he hit 12 fours and five sixes.
The PowerPlay also saw Australia hit 14 consecutive boundaries. From fifth ball of the fourth over to last ball of the sixth over, Australia scored 66 runs.
Highest PowerPlay score in T20Is
1) Australia 113/1 vs Scotland, 2024
2) South Africa 102/0 vs West Indies, 2023
3) West Indies 98/4 vs Sri Lanka, 2021
4) West Indies 93/0 vs Ireland, 2020
5) West Indies 92/1 vs Afghanistan, 2024
