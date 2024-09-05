WATCH: Shubman Gill’s diving catch removes Rishabh Pant for 7 on his red ball return after 2022

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant hasn’t had the best outing on his red ball return after 2022 as he was dismissed on just seven during the Duleep Trophy 2024 tournament first-round match.

Playing for India B, Rishabh opened his account with a boundary off the first delivery he faced against India A at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

What a Catch! & What a Ball! 🔥



✌️ moments of brilliance in ✌️ balls 👌👌



Shubman Gill pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant & then Akash Deep bowls a beauty to dismiss Nithish Kumar Reddy#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/eQyu38Erb1pic.twitter.com/80Cpgat3nF — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 5, 2024

His 10-ball stay at the middle ended abruptly after the left-hander miscued his flick shot off Akash Deep’s delivery and a thick top edge was caught by Shubman Gill.

Rishabh last featured in red-ball cricket in 2022, scoring 93 in the first innings for India against Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur.

He was dismissed for nine in the second innings.