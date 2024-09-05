Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant hasn’t had the best outing on his red ball return after 2022 as he was dismissed on just seven during the Duleep Trophy 2024 tournament first-round match.
Playing for India B, Rishabh opened his account with a boundary off the first delivery he faced against India A at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
His 10-ball stay at the middle ended abruptly after the left-hander miscued his flick shot off Akash Deep’s delivery and a thick top edge was caught by Shubman Gill.
Rishabh last featured in red-ball cricket in 2022, scoring 93 in the first innings for India against Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur.
He was dismissed for nine in the second innings.
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Harvinder, Pooja in mixed team recurve open, India results, scores
- WATCH: Shubman Gill’s diving catch removes Rishabh Pant for 7 on his red ball return after 2022
- Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round Day 1: IND B 89/6 vs IND A, Pant out for 7; Axar hits fifty, IND D 142/8 vs IND C
- Ballon d’Or 2024: Mbappe, Haaland nominated, no Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among nominees
- Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after being severely burned by boyfriend over land dispute
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE