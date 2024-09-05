MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Shubman Gill’s diving catch removes Rishabh Pant for 7 on his red ball return after 2022

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant hasn’t had the best outing on his red ball return after 2022 as he was dismissed on just seven during the Duleep Trophy 2024 tournament first-round match.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 13:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Rishabh Pant in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Rishabh Pant in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Rishabh Pant in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant hasn’t had the best outing on his red ball return after 2022 as he was dismissed on just seven during the Duleep Trophy 2024 tournament first-round match.

Playing for India B, Rishabh opened his account with a boundary off the first delivery he faced against India A at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

His 10-ball stay at the middle ended abruptly after the left-hander miscued his flick shot off Akash Deep’s delivery and a thick top edge was caught by Shubman Gill.

Rishabh last featured in red-ball cricket in 2022, scoring 93 in the first innings for India against Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur.

He was dismissed for nine in the second innings.

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

Rishabh Pant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Harvinder, Pooja in mixed team recurve open, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Shubman Gill’s diving catch removes Rishabh Pant for 7 on his red ball return after 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round Day 1: IND B 89/6 vs IND A, Pant out for 7; Axar hits fifty, IND D 142/8 vs IND C
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ballon d’Or 2024: Mbappe, Haaland nominated, no Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among nominees
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after being severely burned by boyfriend over land dispute
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. WATCH: Shubman Gill’s diving catch removes Rishabh Pant for 7 on his red ball return after 2022
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round Day 1: IND B 89/6 vs IND A, Pant out for 7; Axar hits fifty, IND D 142/8 vs IND C
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy: Dress rehearsal for National team selection set to begin as India A faces India B in opening clash
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: India D Predicted XI vs India C; full squad, list of players for Shreyas Iyer-led team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Prasidh Krishna ruled out of Duleep Trophy 2024 first round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Harvinder, Pooja in mixed team recurve open, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Shubman Gill’s diving catch removes Rishabh Pant for 7 on his red ball return after 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round Day 1: IND B 89/6 vs IND A, Pant out for 7; Axar hits fifty, IND D 142/8 vs IND C
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ballon d’Or 2024: Mbappe, Haaland nominated, no Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among nominees
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after being severely burned by boyfriend over land dispute
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment