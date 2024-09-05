MagazineBuy Print

LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 8 - Mona Agarwal, Harvinder Singh, India in judo, athletics, results, scores

Paris 2024 Paralympics, LIVE: Follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indians in action during Day 8 of the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Thursday, September 5.

Updated : Sep 05, 2024 13:04 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indians in action during Day 8 of the Paris Paralympics on Thursday, September 5.

  • September 05, 2024 12:57
    ICYMI: Indian result on September 4 (Day 7)

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 7: Full list of Indian results on September 4

    A compilation of all the results of the Indian events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Day 7, September 4.

  • September 05, 2024 12:33
    Para Shooting: Sidhartha, Mona will be in action at 1 PM IST

    The R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification round will see Sidhartha Babu and Mona Agarwal in action. 

  • September 05, 2024 12:04
    Who are the Indians in action on Day 8?

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 8: Indians in action today — September 5 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 5, Indian athletes will be in action in para shooting, para judo, para archery, para athletics and para powerlifting.

  • September 05, 2024 12:04
    Stay tuned!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of action from Day 8 of the Paris Paralympics 2024. Stay tuned as we take you through all the Indians in action today!

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
