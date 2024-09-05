- September 05, 2024 12:33Para Shooting: Sidhartha, Mona will be in action at 1 PM IST
The R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification round will see Sidhartha Babu and Mona Agarwal in action.
- September 05, 2024 12:04Who are the Indians in action on Day 8?
- September 05, 2024 12:04Stay tuned!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of action from Day 8 of the Paris Paralympics 2024. Stay tuned as we take you through all the Indians in action today!
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 8 - Mona Agarwal, Harvinder Singh, India in judo, athletics, results, scores
- Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round, Day 1: IND B 67/3 vs IND A, Rishabh Pant at crease; IND D 85/8 vs IND C
- ISL 2024-25: Laldinliana Renthlei returns to Chennaiyin FC
- Paris Olympics runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after attack by boyfriend: Uganda Olympic committee
- Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 8, Medals Table: Harvinder, Dharambir win gold, India in 13th spot, China leads with 62 golds
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE