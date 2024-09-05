MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 8: Full list of Indian results on September 5

A compilation of all the results of the Indian events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Day 8, September 5.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 20:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kapil Parmar of India (blue jersey).
Kapil Parmar of India (blue jersey). | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Kapil Parmar of India (blue jersey). | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kapil Parmar won India’s first medal on day eight of the Paris Paralympic Games after defeating Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira in the men’s -60kg J1 bronze medal contest.

He beat his Brazilian opponent with ippon in 33 seconds to clinch the bronze medal.

India has won 25 medals - five gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals - at the ongoing edition in Paris.

READ | Indians in action LIVE on September 5

Here are all the results of the Indian contingent from day 8 of Paralympics 2024:

INDIANS RESULTS ON DAY 8 - SEPTEMBER 5
Para Shooting - R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification - Sidhartha Babu - Twenty second - 615.8
Para Shooting - R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification - Mona Agarwal - Thirty - 610.5
Para Judo - Women -48 kg J2 Quarterfinals - Kokila lost to Akmaral Nauatbek (KAZ) - 0-10
Para Judo - Men -60 kg J1 Preliminary Rounds - Kapil Parmar beat Marcos Dennis Blanco (VEN) - 10- 0
Para Archery - Mixed Team Recurve Open, 1/8 Elimination - Pooja/Harvinder Singh beat Amanda Jennings/Taymon Kenton-Smith - 5-4 Para Athletics - Women’s 100m T12 Semifinals - Simran - Second - 12.33 (Qualifies for final)
Para Archery - Mixed Team Recurve Open, Quarterfinal - Pooja/Harvinder Singh beat Lukasz Ciszek/Milena Olszewska (POL) 6-0
Para Judo - Women -48 kg J2 Final of Repechage B - Kokila lost to Yuliia Ivanytska (UKR) - 0- 10
Para Judo - Men -60 kg J1 Finals - Kapil Parmar beat Elielton de Oliveira(BRA)- Bronze Para Archery - Mixed Team Recurve Open, Semifinal - Pooja/Harvinder Singh lost to Stefano Travisani/Elisabetta Mijno (ITA) 2-6

