Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 8: Full list of Indian results on September 5

Kapil Parmar won India’s first medal on day eight of the Paris Paralympic Games after defeating Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira in the men’s -60kg J1 bronze medal contest.
He beat his Brazilian opponent with ippon in 33 seconds to clinch the bronze medal.
India has won 25 medals - five gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals - at the ongoing edition in Paris.
READ | Indians in action LIVE on September 5
Here are all the results of the Indian contingent from day 8 of Paralympics 2024:
INDIANS RESULTS ON DAY 8 - SEPTEMBER 5
