MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Paralympics: ‘I’m winning silver everywhere, now want to break jinx by clinching gold,’ says Kathuniya

The 27-year-old from Haryana produced a season-best effort of 42.22m to finish second on the F-56 discus podium at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 17:07 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal in the discus throw F-56 event.
India’s Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal in the discus throw F-56 event. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal in the discus throw F-56 event. | Photo Credit: PTI

A second consecutive silver medal at the Paralympics is not a feat Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya is too happy about as he feels he is stuck with a second-place finish in a series of major events.

The 27-year-old from Haryana produced a season-best effort of 42.22m to finish second on the F-56 discus podium at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

But Kathuniya wasn’t satisfied with his performance and he vowed to better the colour of his medal in the next major tournament.

“Event was okay, I got a silver. I will work harder to change the colour of the medal,” a rather disappointed Kathuniya said after his event.

“For some time, I’m winning silver only be it Tokyo (Paralympics) or today, World Championships or Asian Games..everywhere I’m winning silver. Gaadi atak gayi hai (I’m stuck on silver). I think I need to work harder. Now I want gold.” The silver on Monday is Kathuniya’s fifth consecutive second place finish since the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

He had picked up silver medals at the 2023, 2024 World Championships as well as in the Asian Para Games last year.

Kathuniya, who developed the Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare autoimmune condition which causes numbness, tingling and muscle weakness that can progress to paralysis, was wheelchair bound before his mother learnt physiotherapy to help him regain muscle strength to walk again.

Kathuniya’s performance at the Stade de France was inferior to the 44.38m effort he produced at Tokyo three years back and also below his personal best of 48m which he produced at the Indian Open, which is, though, not a World Para Athletics event.

“Today was not my day, my performance is consistent but today I don’t feel that happy. My family will be happy, they must be celebrating.

“My coach has helped me a lot. I did very well in training but unfortunately I wasn’t able to replicate it today,” he said.

The F56 category is meant for athletes who compete in field events from a seated position. Different athletes, including those with amputations and spinal cord injuries, compete in this class.

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Yogesh Kathuniya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal score: MBSG v EBFC; Kolkata derby preview, updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 2: Dhanush breaks world records as India sweeps men’s air rifle event at Deaf Shooting Worlds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Nitesh Kumar, the Indian who won gold in Badminton at the 2024 Paralympics?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: ‘I’m winning silver everywhere, now want to break jinx by clinching gold,’ says Kathuniya
    PTI
  5. From IIT Mandi to Paris Paralympics: meet Nitesh Kumar who won India’s second gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Interviews

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: ‘I’m winning silver everywhere, now want to break jinx by clinching gold,’ says Kathuniya
    PTI
  2. Stutzman champions para-archers — believes foot archery could match the able-bodied in Paralympics
    Anjali Joshi
  3. Sukant Kadam and the painstaking art of going with the flow
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Scaling mount 50 - Yogesh Kathuniya eyes another world record, elusive gold at Paris 2024 Paralympics
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Shooter Rudransh Khandelwal eyes success in maiden campaign, prepared for any eventuality
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal score: MBSG v EBFC; Kolkata derby preview, updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 2: Dhanush breaks world records as India sweeps men’s air rifle event at Deaf Shooting Worlds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Nitesh Kumar, the Indian who won gold in Badminton at the 2024 Paralympics?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: ‘I’m winning silver everywhere, now want to break jinx by clinching gold,’ says Kathuniya
    PTI
  5. From IIT Mandi to Paris Paralympics: meet Nitesh Kumar who won India’s second gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment