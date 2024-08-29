Stutzman champions para-archers — believes foot archery could match the able-bodied in Paralympics

While most might assume that shooting a bow without arms is an insurmountable challenge, Matt Stutzman, often referred to as the “Armless Archer,” doesn’t just defy expectations — he rewrites the rules. He argues that shooting with feet can be better.

“Leg muscles are bigger and stronger than arm muscles,” he explains, adding that the way armless archers align their shots with their hips creates a natural, stronger lock. He also points out that while hands rely on twitch muscles, which can be less stable, using feet allows for better control. For Stutzman, it’s not just about overcoming limitations; it’s about leveraging them to achieve greatness.

He is currently training with the USA team for what will be his fourth Paralympics appearance. Comparing it to the London Games 2012, where he clinched a silver medal, he thinks the competition in para-archery has reached unprecedented heights. “The level now is so much higher than it was even four years ago,” Stutzman reflects. This week’s scores could stand shoulder to shoulder with those of able-bodied archers—a rarity in any sport.

“I was talking with the India coach yesterday, and she mentioned one of her archers shot a 713 in practice. That’s above the world record for her class, which is around 698 or 697,” he shared. “If she took that score against any able-bodied archer, it would likely qualify her as number one.”

Such is the incredible skill level at these Games. Stutzman, confident in his abilities and mental game, acknowledges the fierce competition and admits, “I’m going to need a little bit of luck.”

Stutzman’s connection with India’s para-archer Sheetal Devi is well known. Speaking of her, he brimmed with pride, “I remember how I felt when I was able to represent something bigger than me, something like the United States. She wants to win and feels how I felt as she is representing her country on the world stage.”

Stutzman has been actively involved with her coaches, helping them fine-tune the equipment and techniques that would work best for her. “She’s currently ranked number one in the world, and honestly, just being able to say that I know her and have been part of her journey is really special to me,” he added.

Matt Stutzman of the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

At the World Para Archery Championship 2022 held in Dubai, Stutzman won the gold medal. He spoke with passion about the growing global recognition of what athletes with physical disabilities can achieve, especially during the Paralympics. “First of all, I think it’s amazing because the whole world is continuing to get more educated on what people with physical disabilities can do,” he said. He reflected on the shift in perception, noting that, “Instead of looking at us like, ‘Oh, they just have no arms,’ they can now see what we can do. Like, ‘whoa, they’re shooting a bow. That’s amazing’.”

Stutzman, who is also a motivational speaker, is keen to lead by example. “I feel like it’s super-valuable to show people, not just by talking about how they can overcome or accomplish things, but by actually doing it,” he shared. He believes that actions speak louder than words, explaining, “If you talk about it, but then you’re doing it, people outside, the ones you’re trying to motivate and inspire, see what you’re doing and think, ‘Wow, they’re not just talking about it. They’re doing it. They’re living it.’”

Stutzman, who was born without arms, was adopted at four months old. Growing up with eight brothers and sisters, he used to live on a farm with animals. He spent his childhood outdoors hunting and fishing. His dad had a big influence on his taking up archery as he grew up seeing him hunt. His father purchased him his first bow when he was 16-years-old.

He openly talked about the challenges he faced early on, from finding the right chair height for balance to determining the ideal bow poundage. “The last thing you want is to fall over while aiming a bow- — it’s dangerous,” he admitted. But once he figured it out, within a week, he was already shooting well. For him, it’s crucial, not gate-keep. “It was important for me to pass that information on to every armless archer,” he said, emphasising his desire to give others a head start based on his 13 years of experience and testing.

FILE - Archer Matt Stutzman talks to kids during a visit to a Paris school. | Photo Credit: AP

Reminiscing about his early days, “I had to teach myself and adapt what I learned from observing other archers,” he recalls. Fast forward to today, and the situation has dramatically improved. “There are now many coaches who are trained to teach archery to anyone, even those without arms. The fundamentals are the same, but the approach is tailored to different needs.”

“When they’re coaching you in the box behind you and you make a bad shot, they come along and they can say some words of encouragement that way you can refocus,” he added.

Apart from archery and motivational speaking, Stutzman is also a professional car racer. Managing such a diverse schedule, he integrates archery practice seamlessly into his day, even at racetracks. “I make sure to prioritise the things that matter most,” Stutzman explains. “When it’s family time, it’s 100% family. During motivational speaking engagements, I’m fully present there. And when it’s archery or racing, I’m all in.” This approach helps him keep his focus sharp and maintain a fresh mindset, ensuring that each aspect of his life gets the attention it deserves without burnout.

Considering this ‘might’ be his final Paralympic Games. At 42, he acknowledges that his performance isn’t what it used to be, and he feels a strong pull to give back to the sport that has given him so much. “There are so many people who need my help with archery,” Stutzman says. “I want to contribute in a more significant way than just competing.” His vision for the future includes not just coaching but possibly developing and manufacturing custom equipment to address the current challenges in the sport, such as creating release aids or custom chairs. Despite these plans, he still dreams of competing on home soil, which is why he might return for the LA Games to test his abilities once more.

One piece of advice that changed Stutzman’s life came from his father: “You can sit and complain about not having arms, but you’ll never have them. Or you can get up and go after the life you want.” This wisdom pushed him to follow his dreams and prove what’s possible. To aspiring archers, he says: “Don’t let anything stop you. If I can overcome my challenges and chase my dreams, so can you. Keep going, no matter how hard it gets, and don’t let anything hold you back.”