MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in para badminton men’s singles SL3

The first seed beat Great Britain’s second-seeded Daniel Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in the gold medal match to win India its second gold medal of the ongoing Paralympics.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 16:59 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Nitesh Kumar won gold for India. 
Nitesh Kumar won gold for India.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Nitesh Kumar won gold for India.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nitesh Kumar won gold for India in the para badminton men’s singles SL3 event of the Paris 2024 Paralympics held at the La Chapelle Arena in Paris on Monday.

The first seed beat Great Britain’s second-seeded Daniel Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in the gold medal match to win India its second gold medal of the ongoing Paralympics.

“I still don’t feel it. May be when I go to the podium and the national anthem is played, it will sink in,” Nitesh said after the match.

FOLLOW | Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 5

The SL3 category includes players that have moderately restricted movement in one or both limbs or the absence of limbs. The game is played in a half-width court with no restriction on the shots played.

Nitesh and Daniel began Game 1 with long rallies characteristic of the SL3 category and after a neck-and-neck battle till the midway stage, the Indian shuttler wrested the momentum, speeding to a 21-14 win.

The second game too saw a close battle but the 29-year-old Indian stuttered in the final few points of Game 2, forcing a deciding game.

“I have lost such situation against him and I didn’t want to make the same mistakes. I had lost my calm in the past so I told myself that I should keep fighting for each point. At 19-20 in decider also I told myself to stick in there and make him earn the point,” Nitesh added.

A 19-16 lead in the decider saw Nitesh almost within touching distance of the gold but Daniel kept him on his toes, the two exchanging gold medal points before the Indian finally triumphed.

“I usually don’t play with such patience and trust my strokes as they are deceptive but when I started in the first game here, I planned that I have to play well the first few points to get comfortable. Then I can play my strokes and I could see he was desperate. But due to the conditions, I didn’t try too many variations, just looked to play steady,” the debutant said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics /

Nitesh Kumar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal score: MBSG 1-0 EBFC; Suhail scores opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Joshua Kimmich appointed Germany’s new captain after senior players retire
    AP
  3. Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in para badminton men’s singles SL3
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 5: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in para-badminton singles SL3; Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in Discus F56 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 5, LIVE Medals Table: India jumps to 22nd after Nitesh gold medal, China leads with 38 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 5: Full list of Indian results on September 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who is Nitesh Kumar, the Indian who won gold in Badminton at the 2024 Paralympics?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in para badminton men’s singles SL3
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Italian Valentina Petrillo becomes first transgender athlete to compete at the Games
    AFP
  5. Who is Yogesh Kathuniya, the Indian who won silver in Discus Throw at the 2024 Paralympics?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal score: MBSG 1-0 EBFC; Suhail scores opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Joshua Kimmich appointed Germany’s new captain after senior players retire
    AP
  3. Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in para badminton men’s singles SL3
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 5: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in para-badminton singles SL3; Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in Discus F56 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 5, LIVE Medals Table: India jumps to 22nd after Nitesh gold medal, China leads with 38 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment