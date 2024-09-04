Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 8: Indians in action today — September 5 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris on August 28 and will conclude on September 8.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

On the eighth day, Indian athletes will be in action in para shooting, para judo, para archery, para athletics and para powerlifting.

INDIANS IN ACTION - SEPTEMBER 5 (Timings in IST) 13:00 - Para Shooting - R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification - Sidhartha Babu, Mona Agarwal 13:30 onwards - Para Judo - Women -48 kg J2 Preliminary Rounds - Kokila 13:30 onwards - Para Judo - Men -60 kg J1 Preliminary Rounds - Kapil Parmar 13:50 - Para Archery - Mixed Team Recurve Open, 1/8 Elimination - Pooja/Harvinder Singh vs Amanda Jennings/Taymon Kenton-Smith 15:10 - Para Athletics - Women’s 100m T12 Semifinals - Simran 15:15 - Para Shooting - R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final - Sidhartha Babu, Mona Agarwal (Subject to qualification) 18:30 - Para Archery - Mixed Team Recurve Open, Quarterfinal - Pooja/Harvinder Singh (Subject to qualification) 19:30 - Para Judo - Women -48 kg J2 Finals - Kokila (Subject to qualification) 19:30 - Para Judo - Men -60 kg J1 Finals - Kapil Parmar (Subject to qualification) 19:50 - Para Archery - Mixed Team Recurve Open, Semifinal - Pooja/Harvinder Singh (Subject to qualification) 20:45 - Para Archery - Mixed Team Recurve Open, Medal Rounds - Pooja/Harvinder Singh (Subject to qualification) 22:05 - Para Powerlifting - Men’s up to 65kg Final - Ashok 22:47 - Para Athletics - Women’s 100m T12 Final - Simran (Subject to qualification) 23:49 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F35 Final - Arvind

Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.