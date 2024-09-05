MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 9: Indians in action today — September 6 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 6, Indian athletes will be in para canoe, para athletics and para powerlifting.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 23:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Simran (right), with guide Abhay Singh (left), will be in action in women’s 200m T12 event on Friday.
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Simran (right), with guide Abhay Singh (left), will be in action in women’s 200m T12 event on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Simran (right), with guide Abhay Singh (left), will be in action in women’s 200m T12 event on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris on August 28 and will conclude on September 8.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

On the ninth day, Indian athletes will be in action in para canoe, para athletics and para powerlifting.

INDIANS IN ACTION - SEPTEMBER 6 (Timings in IST)
13:30 onwards - Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats - Yash Kumar
13:38 onwards - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m T12 Round 1 - Simran
13:50 onwards - Para Canoe - Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Heats - Prachi Yadav
14:07- Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F54 Final - Dipesh Kumar
14:50 - Para Athletics - Men’s 400m T47 Round 1 - Dilip Mahadu Gavit
14:55 - Para Canoe - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats - Pooja Ojha
15:21- Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump T64 Final - Praveen Kumar
20:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 67kg Final - Kasthuri Rajamani
22:30 - Para Athletics - Women’s Javelin Throw F46 Final - Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary
22:34 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put F57 Final - Soman Rana, Hokato Hotozhe Sema
23:12 - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m T12 Semifinals - Simran (Subject to qualification)

Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL 3rd Test: Kamindu Mendis to continue batting at No. 7 as Sri Lanka seeks to avoid England whitewash
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Simran finishes fourth in women’s 100m T12
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Kapil wins bronze in judo, Harvinder-Pooja pair loses bronze medal match in mixed team recurve archery
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Portugal vs Croatia score, Nations League: POR v CRO; Ronaldo expected in starting lineup
    Team Sportstar
  5. England seeks Pakistan clarity after reports say Karachi, Rawalpindi Tests could be moved to UAE, Sri Lanka
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 9: Indians in action today — September 6 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Simran finishes fourth in women’s 100m T12
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paralympics 2024: More than 20 top French DJs to perform at Paris Games Closing Ceremony
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Harvinder-Pooja pair finishes fourth in mixed team recurve open archery event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 8: Full list of Indian results on September 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL 3rd Test: Kamindu Mendis to continue batting at No. 7 as Sri Lanka seeks to avoid England whitewash
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Simran finishes fourth in women’s 100m T12
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Kapil wins bronze in judo, Harvinder-Pooja pair loses bronze medal match in mixed team recurve archery
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Portugal vs Croatia score, Nations League: POR v CRO; Ronaldo expected in starting lineup
    Team Sportstar
  5. England seeks Pakistan clarity after reports say Karachi, Rawalpindi Tests could be moved to UAE, Sri Lanka
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment