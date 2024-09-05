Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 9: Indians in action today — September 6 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris on August 28 and will conclude on September 8.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

On the ninth day, Indian athletes will be in action in para canoe, para athletics and para powerlifting.

INDIANS IN ACTION - SEPTEMBER 6 (Timings in IST) 13:30 onwards - Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats - Yash Kumar 13:38 onwards - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m T12 Round 1 - Simran 13:50 onwards - Para Canoe - Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Heats - Prachi Yadav 14:07- Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F54 Final - Dipesh Kumar 14:50 - Para Athletics - Men’s 400m T47 Round 1 - Dilip Mahadu Gavit 14:55 - Para Canoe - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats - Pooja Ojha 15:21- Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump T64 Final - Praveen Kumar 20:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 67kg Final - Kasthuri Rajamani 22:30 - Para Athletics - Women’s Javelin Throw F46 Final - Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary 22:34 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put F57 Final - Soman Rana, Hokato Hotozhe Sema 23:12 - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m T12 Semifinals - Simran (Subject to qualification)

Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.