Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 9: Indians in action today — September 6 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris on August 28 and will conclude on September 8.
The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.
On the ninth day, Indian athletes will be in action in para canoe, para athletics and para powerlifting.
INDIANS IN ACTION - SEPTEMBER 6 (Timings in IST)
Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?
Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.
