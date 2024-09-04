Sachin Khilari won a silver medal in men’s shot put F46 final with a throw of 16.32m at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Wednesday.
This takes India’s medal tally to 21, two better than its previous haul at the Tokyo Paralympics. India currently occupies 19th place in the medal table with three gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals.
Indian para paddler Bhavinaben Patel, the Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, was unable to advance to the semifinals of the women’s singles class 4.
READ | Indians in action on September 3
Here are all the results of the Indian contingent from day 7 of Paralympics 2024:
INDIANS RESULTS ON DAY 7 - SEPTEMBER 4
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Sakina Khatun in action in para powerlifting soon, Harvinder reaches quarterfinals in archery, Sachin wins silver medal in men’s shot put F46
- Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 7: Full list of Indian results on September 4
- Buchi Babu tournament: Hyderabad inflates lead to 213 after Easwaran ton takes TNCA President’s XI to 327
- ISL 2024-25: Debutant Mohammedan Sporting here to play serious football, eyes top-six
- AUS vs SCO live score, 1st T20I: Scotland 117/5 (15); Leask, Watt at crease vs Australia
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE