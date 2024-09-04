MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 7: Full list of Indian results on September 4

A compilation of all the results of the Indian events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Day 7, September 4.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 20:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari of India celebrates winning the silver medal.
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari of India celebrates winning the silver medal. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari of India celebrates winning the silver medal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sachin Khilari won a silver medal in men’s shot put F46 final with a throw of 16.32m at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Wednesday.

This takes India’s medal tally to 21, two better than its previous haul at the Tokyo Paralympics. India currently occupies 19th place in the medal table with three gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals.

Indian para paddler Bhavinaben Patel, the Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, was unable to advance to the semifinals of the women’s singles class 4.

READ | Indians in action on September 3

Here are all the results of the Indian contingent from day 7 of Paralympics 2024:

INDIANS RESULTS ON DAY 7 - SEPTEMBER 4
Para Cycling Road - Men’s C2 Individual Time Trial - Arshad Shaik - Eleventh - 25:20.11
Para Cycling Road - Women’s C1-3 Individual Time Trial - Jyoti Gaderiya - Sixteenth - 30:00.16
Para Shooting - P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification - Nihal Singh - Nineteenth - 522 (Did not qualify for the final)
Para Shooting - P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification - Rudransh Khandelwal - Twenty-second - 517 (Did not qualify for the final)
Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F46 Final - Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Silver - 16.32m
Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F46 Final - Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Mohd Yasser - Eighth - 14.21
Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put - F46 Final - Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Rohit Kumar - Ninth - 14. 10
Para Table Tennis - Women’s Singles - WS4 - Quarterfinal - Bhavinaben Patel lost to Zhou Ying (CHN) 1-3 (12-14, 9-11, 11-8, 6-11)
Para Athletics - Women’s Shot Put - F46 Final - Amisha Rawat - Fourteenth - 9.25
Powerlifting - Men’s up to 49kg Final - Parmjeet Kumar - Eighth - 150kg
Para Archery - Men’s Individual Recurve Open 1/16 Elimination - Harvinder Singh beat Tseng Lung-Hui (TPE) 7-3
Para Archery - Men’s Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination - Harvinder Singh beat Setiawan (INA) 6-2

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics /

Sachin Khilari

