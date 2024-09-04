Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 7: Full list of Indian results on September 4

Sachin Khilari won a silver medal in men’s shot put F46 final with a throw of 16.32m at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Wednesday.

This takes India’s medal tally to 21, two better than its previous haul at the Tokyo Paralympics. India currently occupies 19th place in the medal table with three gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals.

Indian para paddler Bhavinaben Patel, the Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, was unable to advance to the semifinals of the women’s singles class 4.

READ | Indians in action on September 3

Here are all the results of the Indian contingent from day 7 of Paralympics 2024: