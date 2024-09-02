Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 6: Indians in action today — September 3 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris on Thursday and will conclude on September 8.
The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.
On the sixth day, Indian athletes will be in action in para archery, para shooting and para athletics.
INDIANS IN ACTION - SEPTEMBER 3 (Timings in IST)
Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?
Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.
