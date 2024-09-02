Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 6: Indians in action today — September 3 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris on Thursday and will conclude on September 8.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

On the sixth day, Indian athletes will be in action in para archery, para shooting and para athletics.

INDIANS IN ACTION - SEPTEMBER 3 (Timings in IST) 13:00 - Para Shooting - R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification - Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara 14:28 - Para Athletics - Women’s Shot Put - F34 Final - Bhagyashri Jadhav 15:20 - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination - Pooja 19:30 - Para Shooting - R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final - Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara 20:30 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinals - Pooja (Subject to qualification) 21:38 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Semifinal - Pooja (Subject to qualification) 22:27 onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Medal Matches - Pooja (Subject to qualification) 22:38 - Para Athletics - Women’s 400m - T20 Final - Deepthi Jeevanji 23:50 - Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump - T63 Final - Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, Shailesh Kumar 00:13 - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 Final - Ajeet Singh, Rinku, Sundar Singh Gurjar

Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.