Three-time umpire of the year Aleem Dar to quit next year after Pakistan domestic season

Dar played 17 first-class matches and 18 List A games from 1986-98 before he made his first-class umpiring debut in Pakistan’s premier domestic competition, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, in 1999.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 17:59 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE - Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar walks toward his standing point during the second one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, April 29, 2023.
FILE - Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar walks toward his standing point during the second one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, April 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
Three-time world cricket umpire of the year Aleem Dar will step down in 2025 after the Pakistan domestic season.

The 56-year-old Dar served on the ICC elite panel of umpires from 2003-23. He is on the Pakistan elite panel and is among four Pakistani umpires on the ICC international panel, making him eligible to officiate in one-day internationals and Twenty20s.

“All great journeys must eventually come to an end, and the time has come for me to focus fully on my social and charity work,” Dar said on Friday. “My hospital project and other initiatives are very close to my heart and require my full devotion and attention.”

Dar played 17 first-class matches and 18 List A games from 1986-98 before he made his first-class umpiring debut in Pakistan’s premier domestic competition, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, in 1999.

“Umpiring has been my life for nearly 25 years and I have cherished the privilege of officiating some of the most iconic matches involving the greatest players of this generation,” Dar said. “Throughout my career, I’ve strived to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship, and it has been an honour to work alongside some of the finest match officials in the world.”

ALSO READ: SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Record-making Kamindu sparkles as Sri Lanka tightens grip against New Zealand

Dar said it was the right time to step down and give opportunities to other emerging umpires from Pakistan.

“I will remain committed to mentoring and supporting the next generation of match officials and will always be available to offer guidance to those pursuing a career in this noble profession,” he said.

Dar officiated in 145 test matches, 231 ODIs, 72 T20s, and five T20 World Cups.

