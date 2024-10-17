India recorded its third-lowest total ever, getting bowled out for just 46 in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. After opting to bat, India quickly collapsed, losing three wickets for just 10 runs and ending the first session at 34 for six.
Key batters, including Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and R Ashwin, were dismissed without scoring.
India’s remaining four wickets fell within the first 30 minutes of the second session, completing the shocking collapse.
India’s lowest score in Tests
1) 36 vs Australia, 2020 in Adelaide
2) 42 vs England, 1976 in Lord’s
3) 46 vs New Zealand, 2024 in Bengaluru
4) 58 vs Australia, 1947 in Brisbane
5) 58 vs England, 1952 in Manchester
This was also India’s lowest total ever against New Zealand in the longest format. Before this, India’s lowest score against Kiwis was 81 in Wellington in 1976.
Lowest total against New Zealand in Tests
- 46 - Bengaluru, 2024
- 81 - Wellington, 1976
- 83 - Mohali, 1999
- 88 - Brabourne, 1965
- 89 - Hyderabad (Deccan), 1969
- 99 - Hamilton, 2002
